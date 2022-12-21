MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High School Boys
Alleghany County 70, Rockbridge County 62
Turner Ashby 56, Page County 44
Skyline 75, Clarke County 35
Stuarts Draft 46, Mountain View 44
Temple Christian 56, Ridgeview Christian 53
High School Girls
William Fleming 79, Harrisonburg 14
Clarke County 52, Skyline 47
Strasburg 65, Madison County 52
Stuarts Draft 40, Mountain View 38
Ridgeview Christian 48, Temple Christian 45
Pendleton County 77, Tygarts Valley 39
