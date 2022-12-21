MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High School Boys

Alleghany County 70, Rockbridge County 62

Turner Ashby 56, Page County 44

Skyline 75, Clarke County 35

Stuarts Draft 46, Mountain View 44

Temple Christian 56, Ridgeview Christian 53

High School Girls

William Fleming 79, Harrisonburg 14

Clarke County 52, Skyline 47

Strasburg 65, Madison County 52

Stuarts Draft 40, Mountain View 38

Ridgeview Christian 48, Temple Christian 45

Pendleton County 77, Tygarts Valley 39

