MONDAY
BASEBALL
College
Bridgewater 26, Caltech 7
TENNIS
College Men
Tiffin 6, Bridgewater 1
College Women
Tiffin 7, Bridgewater 0
SOFTBALL
College
Bridgewater 8, Occidental 2
Occidental 7, Bridgewater 6
