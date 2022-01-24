MONDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater 82, Ferrum 74
College Women
Hollins 54, Eastern Mennonite 49
Roanoke 70, Bridgewater 48
High School Boys
Harrisonburg 51, Fort Defiance 26
East Rockingham 68, Luray 40
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 65, Harrisonburg 62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.