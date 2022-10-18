MONDAY
SOCCER
College Men
Lancaster Bible 3, Mary Baldwin 2
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Albemarle 3, Harrisonburg 0
Central 3, Skyline 2
Madison County 3, Orange County 0
Luray 3, Clarke County 1
Mountain View 3, Buffalo Gap 1
East Hardy 3, Broadway 0
James River 3, Stuarts Draft 0
