MONDAY

BASEBALL

High School

Page County 13, East Rockingham 3

Fluvanna County 5, Harrisonburg 1

Fort Defiance 8, Waynesboro 1

Riverheads 7, Buffalo Gap 6

Wilson Memorial 10,  Staunton 2

SOCCER

High School Boys

Madison County 8, Luray 0

Wilson Memorial 7, Staunton 0

SOFTBALL

High School

Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 3

Page County 7, East Rockingham 1

Fort Defiance 12, Waynesboro 2

Riverheads 10, Buffalo Gap 3

Wilson Memorial 17, Staunton 1

TENNIS

High School Girls

Fort Defiance 8, Riverheads 1

Bull Run District Semifinals

Central 5, Mountain View 0

