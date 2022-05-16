MONDAY
BASEBALL
High School
Page County 13, East Rockingham 3
Fluvanna County 5, Harrisonburg 1
Fort Defiance 8, Waynesboro 1
Riverheads 7, Buffalo Gap 6
Wilson Memorial 10, Staunton 2
SOCCER
High School Boys
Madison County 8, Luray 0
Wilson Memorial 7, Staunton 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 3
Page County 7, East Rockingham 1
Fort Defiance 12, Waynesboro 2
Riverheads 10, Buffalo Gap 3
Wilson Memorial 17, Staunton 1
TENNIS
High School Girls
Fort Defiance 8, Riverheads 1
Bull Run District Semifinals
Central 5, Mountain View 0
