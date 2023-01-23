BC-TV SportsWatch,0183

Sports on TV for Monday, January 23

The Associated Press

(All Times Eastern)

Schedule Subject To Change And/Or Blackouts

Monday, January 23

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.

ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.

SECN — LSU at Alabama

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Sacramento

MEN'S SOCCER

2:35 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia

