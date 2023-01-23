BC-TV SportsWatch,0183
Sports on TV for Monday, January 23
The Associated Press
(All Times Eastern)
Schedule Subject To Change And/Or Blackouts
Monday, January 23
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.
ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada
ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.
SECN — LSU at Alabama
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Sacramento
MEN'S SOCCER
2:35 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
