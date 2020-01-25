ELKTON — Standing atop Half Dome in Yosemite National Park in California, Trenton Morris said it was a sense of accomplishment that he had never felt before in his life.
The hike to the top of the granite dome took over 12 hours and was just under 18 miles long, Morris said, and presented a new challenge for him and his family to take on.
“The hikes were getting a little easy,” Morris said, “so we wanted to step it up a little bit.”
The fulfillment Morris, a senior at East Rockingham, received from his multiple hikes throughout the offseason, translated to his play on the football field this past season.
“Being up there on the mountain and looking down at what you accomplished, there’s no greater feeling,” Morris said. “All the hard work it takes to get up there is really similar to working hard throughout the summer and finally earning those wins on the field.”
Morris, a linebacker for the Eagles and a first-team All-Region 2B selection on both sides of the ball, is the 2019 Daily News-Record Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot, 195-pound senior was a force for East Rock during its postseason run.
“Obviously he is a gifted athlete, but his desire and drive can't be measured in the weight room or with a stopwatch,” ERHS coach Donnie Coleman said. “He had a look in his game that he wasn’t going to be stopped. He is one of, if not the best, all-around football players I have ever had a chance to coach. We have had a lot of great players on offense, defense and special teams but Trenton set the bar in all three phases.”
The Eagles went on a late-season surge that took a lot of fans in the area by surprise.
East Rockingham had lost four of its first six to start the year, including blowout losses at the hands of Riverheads, Strasburg and Clarke County, and were struggling mightily.
“We were struggling and Colton and I kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘We’ve got to do something here,’” Morris said. “We just gave it our all on the field every play, every minute, every snap and it just happened to turn out the way it did. We grew up in the last couple of weeks and realized what we needed to do as a team.”
The result was the Eagles reaching the Region 2B championship for a second-straight year. That was quite the feat for a team that lost 20 seniors from a season before.
A lot of that credit deservedly goes to Morris, who stepped up on the field for East Rockingham, but was also its biggest leader in terms of showing up to work each day.
“Trenton is a tremendous leader on and off the field,” Coleman said. “He understands the importance of being a valuable member to his community. He was often the one to help me in organizing community service events. He is what I call a grinder when it comes to work ethic. He will do what it takes to get the job done. He is a competitor at heart. We had a lot of conversations about leadership and guiding the younger kids through the tough part of our schedule. There were days when I was down as a coach, but he and other kids would pick me up. We have a saying onto the next no matter whether it was a play, practice, or game. He really took this heart and did a great job.”
Eagles quarterback Tyce McNair said watching Morris firsthand was a special moment.
The two both served as captains for East Rockingham, but McNair said the switch that Morris flipped on late in the season was something he’s never seen before in his career.
“He was a whole different person when he stepped on the field,” McNair said. “He showed everyone that he was the best, no matter who we were playing. It was great for us and, honestly, scary for other teams. When teams ran it, they knew they were going to get hit and I really think one of the reasons we made it so far is because of him.”
Morris finished the season with a team-high 105 tackles, including 25.5 for a loss.
In his role as the weak-side linebacker for Eagles, Morris thrived coming off the edge.
“He has a knack for reading the play before and while the ball is being snapped,” Coleman said. “When you combine that with his athleticism and speed, that is usually not a good combination for the offense.”
One of the coaches that experienced it firsthand was Luray’s Nolan Jeffries.
The Bulldogs coach has been facing Morris for four years now and called the East Rockingham senior the “most complete football player in the entire region.”
“He is strong, physical, fast, smart and skilled,” Jeffries said. “He possessed great instincts as a linebacker and was able to run sideline to sideline and packed a punch.”
Morris said the edginess he played with on Friday nights came from a love for the sport.
“Some people would say it’s not a person you’d want to mess with,” Morris said. “I’m the dude in the corner not talking. I try to keep it cool, but the adrenaline is already rushing. I’m hard to get along with on a Friday night. I’m known to be a different person a bit.”
Before the year, Coleman allowed the senior class to adopt a motto for the new season.
Morris came up with the phrase, “Be uncommon.” Coleman said it certainly fits.
“He is definitely a young man that stepped outside of the box and willed his way to success no matter the circumstance,” he said. “He was an absolute pleasure to coach.”
This summer, Morris said he and his family will head to Alaska for another long hike.
Once he reaches the top, he said it’ll be another satisfying moment in his memories.
Much like his long adventures over the summer, however, Morris never took the easy route during his time with the Eagles. That’s why once he’s gone, despite not playing football in college, he said he hopes he’s remembered for the work it took to get there.
“I think they’re going to remember me as being a leader and always doing the things that’s right,” Morris said. “I hope they do. That is what really means a lot to me.”
