Mount Crawford

Town Council

The Mount Crawford Town Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall, 779 S. Main St., Mount Crawford. The six members are elected in November for four-year terms, while the mayor is elected every two years.

Phone: 540-433-6938

www.mountcrawford.us

Mayor  • James Dillard Jr.

Shane Stevens

540-237-4384

J.C. Smythers

540-810-5009

Toni Ray

540-830-5373

Robert Taylor Jr.

540-271-1218

Tasha L. Hoover

Appointed Officials

Zoning Administrator  • Royce Hylton

townofmountcrawford@gmail.com

Town Manager/Treasurer/Clerk  •  Libby Clark

P.O. Box 187, Mount Crawford, 22841

540-421-0856 •  townofmountcrawford@gmail.com

