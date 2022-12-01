Mount Crawford
Town Council
The Mount Crawford Town Council meets the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall, 779 S. Main St., Mount Crawford. The six members are elected in November for four-year terms, while the mayor is elected every two years.
Phone: 540-433-6938
Mayor • James Dillard Jr.
Shane Stevens
540-237-4384
J.C. Smythers
540-810-5009
Toni Ray
540-830-5373
Robert Taylor Jr.
540-271-1218
Tasha L. Hoover
Appointed Officials
Zoning Administrator • Royce Hylton
Town Manager/Treasurer/Clerk • Libby Clark
P.O. Box 187, Mount Crawford, 22841
540-421-0856 • townofmountcrawford@gmail.com
