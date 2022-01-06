The Massanutten Regional Library Central Branch in downtown is closed till next week for a painting project, according to a press release.
The library will reopen on Monday, with a temporary entrance on Newman Avenue. Signs will direct patrons to the entrance behind the Explore More Discovery Museum.
The atrium will continue to be closed for painting. The project is the first repainting since the library opened in 2000. It will continue in phases to cause less disruption to patrons, according to a press release.
The library will also offer services at the Valley Mall while the project goes on.
The Central Branch’s story times will temporarily move to a storefront provided by the Valley Mall, according to a press release. Fantastic Family Fun story times started Monday and will continue through March 3 at a retail space between Belk and J.C. Penney.
“Thanks to Valley Mall's kindness, we’re able to provide a space that is cheerful, accessible and welcoming,” Mary Golden Hughes, MRL’s director of advancement, said in a press release.
Free sessions will be offered at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday through March 3. Children and their guardians are invited to attend and wear masks. Free story times will continue at the other MRL branches through January.
Additionally, reference librarians from MRL’s Central Branch will be at the Valley Mall location from 11 a.m. to noon Monday to Thursday through March 3 for Connect with Tech, the press release says. During this time, the librarians will assist community members with downloading electronic media.
Community members are invited to bring their own devices to learn how to access digital content from MRL.
Electronic media is still available for download online at mrlib.org. For in-person library needs before Monday, patrons may visit one of the other branches in Bridgewater, Grottoes, Luray, Broadway, Elkton and Shenandoah.
— Staff Report
