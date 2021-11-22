NCAA FCS Playoffs
First Round
Saturday
SFA (8-3) at UIW (9-2), 3 p.m.
UT Martin (9-2) at Missouri State (8-3), 4 p.m.
Sacred Heart (8-3) at Holy Cross (9-2), 12 p.m.
UC Davis (8-3) at South Dakota State (8-3), 3 p.m.
Florida A&M (9-2) at Southeastern La. (8-3), 7 p.m.
UNI (6-5) at Eastern Washington (9-2), 4 p.m.
Davidson (8-2) at Kennesaw State (10-1), 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois (7-4) at South Dakota (7-4), 6 p.m.
Second Round
Dec. 3
Sacred Heart-Holy Cross winner at No. 5 Villanova (9-2), 7 p.m.
UNI-Eastern Washington winner at No. 6 Montana (9-2), 9 p.m.
Dec. 4
Florida A&M-Southeastern La. winner at No. 3 James Madison (10-1), 2 p.m.
Davidson-Kennesaw State winner at No. 7 ETSU (10-1), 2 p.m.
SFA-UIW winner at No. 1 Sam Houston (10-0), 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois-South Dakota winner at No. 2 North Dakota State (10-1), 3:30 p.m.
UT Martin-Missouri State winner at No. 8 Montana State (9-2), 4 p.m.
UC Davis-South Dakota State winner at No. 4 Sacramento State (9-2), 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.