The New Market Area Library will host a Winter Reading program with the theme “Read Together This Winter” from February 7 to March 7, 2022. The Kickoff event for winter reading will be a PJ party for parents and preschoolers (ages birth to six) on Monday, February 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm (snow date Wednesday, February 9, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm). Bring a blanket, dress in pjs, wear a mask, and sit as a family in the library and read together! A surprise guest might be coming and a bedtime snack will be given out as children leave. Sign up for Winter Reading will be held at the PJ party, or can be done at the library after February 7. A Pop In Party celebration will be held on Monday, March 7, from 4 to 6 pm (snow date Wednesday, March 9, 4 to 6 pm.) Children can turn in their reading logs for a free book on Monday, March 7, and will receive popcorn, crafts and more to take home.
Themes for the February storytimes at the New Market Area Library are:
Books and Babies (ages birth to three) on Friday, February 4 at 10 am — Hearts and PJs
Preschool Storytime (ages three to five) on Friday, February 18 at 10 am — Hearts Full of Love
