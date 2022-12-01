033122_dnr_Women In Ag_3 (copy)

New Market

Town Council

The council meets on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Arthur L. Hildreth Jr. Municipal Building, 9418 John Sevier Road. The six council members and mayor are elected for four-year terms.

Address: 9418 John Sevier Road/P.O. Box 58, New Market, VA 22844

Phone: 540-740-3432

www.newmarketvirginia.com

Mayor Larry Bompiani

9222 John Sevier Road, New Market, VA 22844

540-421-3196  •  lbomp30@gmail.com

Vice Mayor Peggy Harkness

297 Tee Court, New Market, VA 22844

540-740-3003  •  peg@shentel.net

Peter Hughes • prhughes@shentel.net

Daryl Watkins

9895 Massanutten Ave., New Market, VA 22844

540-740-3884  •  dccones@gmail.com

Scott Wymer

P.O. Box 457, New Market, VA 22844

540-740-4550  •  scsa@shentel.net

Bob King

PO Box 1157, New Market, VA 22844

540-325-8420

dcfirebk@shentel.net

Janice Hannah

300 Clicks Lane, New Market, VA 22844

540-325-2624

j.hannah@newmarketvirginia.com

Appointed Officials

Town Manager J. Todd Walters

540-740-3432 • t.walters@newmarketvirginia.com

Treasurer Teresa Green

540-740-3432  •  t.green@newmarketvirginia.com

Police Chief Chris Rinker

9418 John Sevier Road, New Market, VA 22844

540-740-3776  •  c.rinker@newmarketvirginia.com

Town Attorney  •  Jason Ham

410 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-434-5353  •  jason.ham@littensipe.com

Planning Commission

The New Market Planning Commission meets quarterly in the council chambers of the municipal building. Council appoints members.

Chairman George Daugharty

Vice Chairman Tom Linski Jr.

Harry Wine Jr.

Larry Hale

Sonny Mongold

Bob King

Sherri Erbaugh

