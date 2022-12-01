New Market
Town Council
The council meets on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Arthur L. Hildreth Jr. Municipal Building, 9418 John Sevier Road. The six council members and mayor are elected for four-year terms.
Address: 9418 John Sevier Road/P.O. Box 58, New Market, VA 22844
Phone: 540-740-3432
Mayor Larry Bompiani
9222 John Sevier Road, New Market, VA 22844
540-421-3196 • lbomp30@gmail.com
Vice Mayor Peggy Harkness
297 Tee Court, New Market, VA 22844
540-740-3003 • peg@shentel.net
Peter Hughes • prhughes@shentel.net
Daryl Watkins
9895 Massanutten Ave., New Market, VA 22844
540-740-3884 • dccones@gmail.com
Scott Wymer
P.O. Box 457, New Market, VA 22844
540-740-4550 • scsa@shentel.net
Bob King
PO Box 1157, New Market, VA 22844
540-325-8420
Janice Hannah
300 Clicks Lane, New Market, VA 22844
540-325-2624
j.hannah@newmarketvirginia.com
Appointed Officials
Town Manager J. Todd Walters
540-740-3432 • t.walters@newmarketvirginia.com
Treasurer Teresa Green
540-740-3432 • t.green@newmarketvirginia.com
Police Chief Chris Rinker
9418 John Sevier Road, New Market, VA 22844
540-740-3776 • c.rinker@newmarketvirginia.com
Town Attorney • Jason Ham
410 Neff Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-434-5353 • jason.ham@littensipe.com
Planning Commission
The New Market Planning Commission meets quarterly in the council chambers of the municipal building. Council appoints members.
Chairman George Daugharty
Vice Chairman Tom Linski Jr.
Harry Wine Jr.
Larry Hale
Sonny Mongold
Bob King
Sherri Erbaugh
