ELKTON — Elkton "just fit" for Angie Dean, owner of Mr. J's Bagels and Deli.
When looking for a fourth location for the local Mr. J's Bagels and Deli store, Dean said the Elkton location fell into place and has been a perfect fit for her local business thus far.
The establishment, named Mr. J's Elkton Express, and located at 100 Shenandoah Ave. in Elkton, opened Jan. 20 at 5:30 a.m. Dean said there was a line of people waiting outside the store at 5:15 a.m.
"Elkton is fantastic," Dean said. "They've definitely made me feel welcome."
Dean said she feels supported by the town and other business owners. While still a Mr. J's store, the Elkton location does have a few differences compared to the Harrisonburg locations.
The Mr. J's Elkton Express is open from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
The later hours can compliment people's visit to the Elkton Brewing Co., Dean said, and provide a food option when people leave. It also allows her to hire students from East Rockingham High School.
She said the store is "greatly located" in the eastern end of Rockingham County, and opens up to a new clientele in Page and Greene counties that may not have known about Mr. J's before.
"Growing the brand is my main focus," Dean said.
Twelve varieties of bagels are offered at Mr. J's in Elkton, Dean said. The store also partners with Blue Elk Coffee Company -- "It just made sense," she said.
The store is set up so the kitchen can be viewed by customers behind the counter. The set up allows employees and customers to talk with each other, and customers can give feedback on their food to employees.
"Good or bad, it's a growing opportunity," she said.
She said the Elkton location is much more compact, "which works out well ... it's more teamwork oriented."
Dean also tapped Broadway-based Rustic Rough Cuts for the store's furniture, which include tables, chairs and countertops.
"With it being Elkton, we wanted to make it a little more rustic," she said.
Elkton has a different feel to it than her other stores, Dean said, in that it's a small, tight-knit community where everyone knows everyone. She said she enjoys seeing customers embrace and interact with each other when they're in the store.
Employee Zachary Hall, of Elkton, said Mr. J's has been super busy since it opened. He said the feedback he's gotten from the community has been positive.
"Everything's going well," Hall said. "The people are loving it."
He said the staff at Mr. J's Elkton Express is like a "family."
"Hopefully we'll stay busy and keep the bagels up for you guys," he said.
Dean said opening the business in Elkton was well worth it, and that she hopes to eventually open another location somewhere in the future.
"Not sure where ... but it's definitely my goal," she said.
