A new store has opened up in Timberville, and according to employees Ky Leach and Katie Rovier, it’s been a hit since day one.
POpshelf, a Tennessee-based retail store owned by Dollar General, opened its doors on Friday at 14111 Timber Way at the old Walgreens.
Within the first two hours, Leach and Rovier said the store made around $4,000, and there was a line out the door.
“There were people parking across the street at the police department,” Rovier said.
When Leach returned from break, he had to park at AutoZone across the street because the pOpshelf parking lot was full.
While excitement for the new store is visible, it only adds to some’s curiosity — what is pOpshelf?
According to a company press release, pOpshelf sells home decor, health and beauty items, party goods, seasonal items, kitchenware, and more, with 95% of items priced at $5 or less. A Valentine’s Day section was set up at the Timberville location.
Leach said his manager described it well — Hobby Lobby-quality items at low prices.
Rovier said that she’s a fan of the cast iron skillets for sale.
One shopper in the store Monday was familiar with the building, even though it was her first time in a pOpshelf.
“I used to work here when this was Walgreens,” said Felicia Kirby, a Timberville resident, while perusing the aisles.
Kirby and her husband stopped in the store Monday evening after hearing about it around town.
Kirby said she liked the color and design of pOpshelf and the “new store” smell.
Don Delaughter, Timberville mayor, said the town found out it was getting a pOpshelf around September.
Delaughter said he thinks it’s an excellent fit for the town, as it has plenty of unique home decor and craft items for any creative-minded folk.
“My family has been in there three times since it’s opened,” Delaughter said, adding that they stopped by for the store’s opening.
Folks trickled in and out of the store Monday evening, with more than one parent corralling an excited child. Many people left with “surprise” item boxes, which were free after registering for the rewards program. Each box was labeled with a category, such as beauty or candles.
The first pOpshelf store opened doors in Nashville during the fall of 2020, and now, the business operates more than 100 locations. The company plans to operate about 1,000 stores by the end of its 2025 fiscal year, according to the pOpshelf PR team.
Another feature in the store is the checkout lines, Rovier said, which are mostly self-checkout. Customers can scan and pay for their items unless they are paying with cash or need assistance.
While most customers are OK with the do-it-yourself feature, Rovier said others are adjusting to the concept of self-checkout.
“POpshelf is excited to bring our fun and affordable shopping experience to Timberville residents through opening our first store in Rockingham County this winter,” Nicole Lucas, pOpshelf’s district manager of operations, said over email. “We look forward to welcoming the community to the new store.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.