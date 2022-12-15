Sirens will be emerging from a new part of town as Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Department finishes up its newest fire station, located near the intersection of North Main Street, Vine Street and Mount Clinton Pike.
Station 10 had a “soft” opening on Monday and is operating fire and rescue services, according to Chief Jeremy Holloway. The station will fully open at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, offering both fire and rescue and emergency medical services.
The new station will support responders in Broadway and cover areas of Singers Glen that were lacking EMS response, Holloway said.
“Anytime you can find a faster response time, you know, a more efficient response to get there quicker, it’s a better outcome for patient care,” Holloway said.
The department aims to respond to calls in 10 to 15 minutes, Holloway said.
Staff chose this location for the new station to increase response time in the north part of town, Holloway said. The land was also already owned by the county, which made the process easier.
The department previously ran the fire truck out of its 210 E. Rock St. location in Harrisonburg, Holloway said.
An ambulance, a backup ambulance and a fire truck are stationed at Station 10. A brush truck will operate out of the site in a few months, as it’s getting refurbished at the moment, Holloway said.
A new fire engine was purchased specifically for the facility, but it won’t arrive until July. When it does arrive, the station will keep its current engine as a reserve.
The Board of Supervisors allocated $3.2 million for the new station in the county’s fiscal 2022 budget.
“You look at a building this size, if you took this and put it in some other localities, it was a lot more money,” Holloway said. “We did pretty good for what we got.”
There will be 19 people on staff at Station 10, Holloway said. A minimum of five and a maximum of seven employees are always on call, Justin Cooper, lieutenant at Station 10, said. Employees work in 24-hour shifts, with 48-hours off.
Cooper said the facility should have everything a worker needs to live there comfortably during long shifts.
“I get here 15 minutes early every morning, I change my clothes. Nothing goes home with me except my lunch,” Cooper said. “It’s great.”
The facility includes several PPE storage rooms, a laundry facility with a washer specifically for fire gear and living quarters for employees. Space is set aside for a gym and locker area.
There are several rooms with beds for staff to sleep in and a living room area for employees to relax. The facility has a full kitchen, and Cooper said that employees like to make group meals together.
Holloway said around nine positions were created in the department with this new station. A few Station 10 employees just finished recruit school.
“We’re very happy with this,” Holloway said. “There’s some other things we’re looking at, some future stations down the road.”
