$1 Million Federal Check Flows To City Water Infrastructure Projects

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) visited Harrisonburg Tuesday afternoon.
And he didn’t come empty-handed.
Warner presented Harrisonburg City representatives with a check for $1 million of federal funding secured in the fiscal year 2023 budget legislation for a specific utility that serves customers in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County: water.
Mike Collins, public utilities director for the city of Harrisonburg, said some of the water pipes that serve customers in the city and beyond date back to the 1800s. While updates and new projects were completed as the city and county grew in the 1920s, 1950s and the 1970s; old infrastructure is partly responsible for service disruptions.
The $1 million check will allow Harrisonburg City’s Department of Public Utilities to “replicate” three of five “legacy projects” that were started by the city and stretch to customers Rockingham County. Two of the lines will be raw water and the third will be potable water, Collins said.
“This is something that we have needed for centuries. Literally centuries,” Reed said. “It’s going to take us into the future that we’ve been working on so hard. It’s just going to make a better Harrisonburg.”
One of the biggest customers is Hinton-based Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative, a food production facility, which gets its water from one of the lines in this particular project.
The project, expected to be completed over the next ten years, according to Collins, will also affect everyday residents by reducing service disruptions over time, providing high-quality water and being a long-term, environmentally sustainable and cost-saving project.
“All those customers that we’ve served in that turnpike land since the turn of the century, we’ll be able to continue that for 50 to another 100 years,” Collins said.
Warner’s stop in Harrisonburg came before a stop in Rockbridge County to deliver a $3 million federal funding check for sorely needed updates to the Maury Service Authority's raw water pumping station, according to a press release.
“You’re never going to have the kind of surplus dollars we’ve got right now and there are plenty of long-term investments that I think will pay huge dividends over the long haul,” Warner said to The Daily News-Record on Tuesday.
In a speech outside of city hall, Warner mentioned the agriculture-focused talking points he seemed to be focusing on. The stop in Harrisonburg is part of a two-day tour of Virginia to speak about issues related to agriculture and infrastructure.
“For a long time, I think we’ve under-invested in our infrastructure,” Warner said to The Daily News-Record Tuesday. “By having these federal dollars, which oftentimes will match with state and local dollars, it’s really important.”
According to a press release, the money comes from part of the fiscal year 2023 government funding legislation. Warner said federal dollars can be seen all around in Rockingham County, including improvements to I-81. The check for $1 million is not part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds that Harrisonburg has been given.
Warner also met with representatives from the local poultry industry during his visit to Harrisonburg.
Collins said service interruptions like yesterday can definitely be traced back to aging — and old — infrastructure. He said City Council supported these projects in an April, 2022 resolution.
“It’s ironic. This will get us back to virtually no interruptions,” said Collins. As head of public utilities, Collins oversees around $450 million worth of local infrastructure in total, according to city spokesperson Mike Parks.
Efforts have been made to improve the infrastructure the city will begin working on; however, they have been sidelined over the years for multiple reasons, according to Collins. He said the check presented by Warner signals an opportunity to “get back on the horse.”
“Where workers stood 125 years ago with a shovel and pick, we’re going back there. Not with a shovel and pick, with modern-day technology and equipment,” Collins said in his speech.
