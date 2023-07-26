WEYERS CAVE — The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce — among others — to host its 10th Valley Business Summit on Tuesday, August 1, from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the Plecker Workforce Center at Blue Ridge Community College.
The summit provides the public with an opportunity to join local business professionals and local and state legislators discuss the workforce opportunities and challenges in the area. This event will feature special guest speaker Bryan Slater — who currently serves as the Virginia Secretary of Labor — as well as a panel with local delegates.
According to a press release from the office of Delegate Tony Wilt, "aspiring entrepreneurs, business owners, and managers are encouraged to attend to gain information regarding potential resources that may be available to help them start or grow their business."
“Recognizing that finding qualified help is one of the biggest challenges employers face, having Secretary Slater on hand to discuss Virginia’s workforce efforts will be valuable to local businesses in learning how the Commonwealth can partner with them to address this challenge,” said Wilt.
Registration will begin promptly at 8:45 a.m., followed by a welcome and introduction from Dr. John Downey at 9:15 a.m. Delegate Chris Runion is scheduled to introduce the event's keynote speaker. A networking and resource fair featuring the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the Virginia Tourism Corporation and others will open at 10:30 a.m.
The event is free of charge and registration can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/ValleySummit2023.
