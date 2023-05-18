Applications are now open for a grant program through the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. 

The foundation has promised $14.1 million in funding to be awarded to applicants they select. 50-50 matching grants will be awarded to localities and "nonprofit conservation enterprises," a press release said. 

The foundation will award 100% grants to state or federally-recognized Native American tribes, the release said. 

The land conservation grants will be awarded across categories including farmland, forest, historic and natural area preservation, and for open spaces and parks, a press release said. 

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on August 18. There will be a virtual workshop for interested applicants on June 8 at 9:30 a.m. Details about the workshop will be posted online at dcr.virginia.gov/land-conservation/vlcf

Last year, the foundation awarded $14.9 million in grants to 40 conservation projects dealing with over 1,000 acres of land in Virginia, according to the release. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.