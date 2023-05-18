Applications are now open for a grant program through the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.

The foundation has promised $14.1 million in funding to be awarded to applicants they select. 50-50 matching grants will be awarded to localities and "nonprofit conservation enterprises," a press release said.

The foundation will award 100% grants to state or federally-recognized Native American tribes, the release said.

The land conservation grants will be awarded across categories including farmland, forest, historic and natural area preservation, and for open spaces and parks, a press release said.

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on August 18. There will be a virtual workshop for interested applicants on June 8 at 9:30 a.m. Details about the workshop will be posted online at dcr.virginia.gov/land-conservation/vlcf.

Last year, the foundation awarded $14.9 million in grants to 40 conservation projects dealing with over 1,000 acres of land in Virginia, according to the release.