SHENANDOAH COUNTY — The Mason-Dixon Council and the Shenandoah Area Council are merging into the Shenandoah Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.
“This decision comes after careful consideration and months of discussions at the board level. The challenging circumstances faced by Scouting in recent years, including the impact of COVID-19, financial constraints, and declining membership, have motivated both Councils to join forces,” according to a news release. “This merger aims to create a stronger organization that can provide enhanced opportunities for youth in our region.”
By combining resources, the Shenandoah Area Council will ensure the continuity of Sinoquipe Scout Reservation in Fort Littleton, Pennsylvania, the announcement states. Additionally, a service center will be maintained in the Hagerstown, Maryland, community. The Shenandoah Area Council will retain and maintain Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation in Frederick County and the Armstrong Scout Service Center in Winchester.
“The merger will bring numerous benefits to both Council areas, including additional staff, expanded camping facilities, and a broader range of programs. The synergy between the two Councils will strengthen the Scouting experience for boys and girls alike,” according to Shenandoah Area Council President Jason Stedman.
The merger will encompass the professional Boy Scouts of America staff, current property holdings, existing volunteers, and various Scouting units serving youth from kindergarten to 20 years of age, the news release states. Leaders from the Mason-Dixon Council will join the expanded Shenandoah Area Council Executive Board to provide guidance and expertise.
“Current Scouts and volunteers should experience a seamless transition, with an increased level of support from the Council,” the announcement states. “The Council’s aim is to maintain and improve existing operations, ensuring a positive Scouting experience for all communities involved.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
