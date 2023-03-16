The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold an open grant round for $1.4 million in Recreational Trails Program grants from March 16 through May 9.
For the 2023 grant round, projects for new trail construction are not eligible, but maintenance, repair and amenity projects for existing land and water trails will be considered.
The Recreational Trails Program, or RTP, is a federal, matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities. It is anticipated that projects for new trail construction will become eligible again in 2024.
The RTP is an 80-20% matching reimbursement program. Requests must be for a minimum of $25,000 with a minimum total project cost of $31,250. Grantees must be able to fund 100% of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements.
Eligible applicants include:
• Counties, cities and towns
• Park and recreation authorities
• Tribal governments
• State agencies
• Federal agencies
• Nonprofit organizations with support from a governmental body
Applications will be due via email no later than May 9 at 4 p.m.
A virtual informational session and application workshop will be held March 22 at 1 p.m. Visit this page for more information and to register: dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/trailfnd. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. An updated program manual, application materials and applicant resources will be posted on the page by March 16.
Project sponsors with open RTP grants from previous grant rounds should review the manual to determine eligibility based on open project completion date.
