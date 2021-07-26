It’s his spot: this box with that new-wood shine and a post on the corner with the number “1” nailed into it.
It’s his job: taking the baby-blue, plastic watering can, filling from the black rain barrels and walking it to his spot — his garden box — to sprinkle over his growing patch of green, leaves overflowing onto the ground.
“He wants to do it by himself,” says Angelica Caraballo, watching her 6-year-old son Justice Murchison tend to his part of the garden. “I’m not allowed to help.”
Unless he asks.
But, either way, Justice has taken ownership of his plot at the Kelley Street Garden in Harrisonburg. Just ask him what’s in there, and he reels off the vegetables with ease.
“Baby tomatoes.” (They’re small.)
“Sweet peppers.” (They’re sweet.)
“Big boy tomatoes.” (It’s what he calls them. Who knows?)
Mom says there might even be some cantaloupe in there, somewhere. And Justice winces when he brings up the cucumbers — another vegetable buried under the fluffy sea of green leaves and yellow and white sprouts.
“I don’t like cucumbers,” Justice says. “Those are for our people.”
His garden. For him, for Mom and for his people.
When he’s not playing on the swing attached to nearby trees, he’s moving around his box in the garden; a whirling-dervish of worry. Checking leaves here, fixing a stalk there.
“You all done?” Caraballo asks.
Justice doesn’t say anything, drops the watering can and heads to the gate. Mom opens it, he runs out to play with his pals.
***
Everett Brubaker admits that, yeah, he’s “one of” the brains behind boxes at the garden. And, if you ask, he’ll tell you how it all got started. He does it with a smile as he surveys the finished product Saturday.
This all started about two years ago, says the resident services and communications coordinator with the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, when he went up the chain with the idea for the garden in the Harrison Heights neighborhood of the city.
HRHA Executive Director Michael Wong liked the idea.
“And he said let’s check in with some families,” Brubaker says. “I went door to door here and talked to people.”
There was plenty of interest in the Harrison Heights neighborhood and on April 17, that dream of a community garden became rooted in reality thanks to a 2020 grant from James Madison University Dining and the Alliance for Strong Families and Community and good, old-fashioned elbow grease. Brubaker was there that day, helping fill the boxes with soil as neighbors who claimed spots put in their seedlings.
On Saturday, those 11 raised beds were filled as HRHA joined forces with JMU Dining for a community cookout at the garden. As people milled around, chatting, making introductions and dodging Justice, James Routhier, culinary director at JMU Dining, got ready to do his part.
At 5 p.m., he would demonstrate how to cook a cheap, easy, plenty-to-go-around meal using herbs and vegetables from the garden as ingredients.
“The goal here is to help people eat healthier and as locally as possible,” Routhier says. “Can’t get more local than a garden in your backyard.”
Routhier, who has over two decades experience in the hospitality business and graduated from the esteemed Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., touts locally grown goods as return to roots. A return to the days when people felt a connection with their food and not their local grocery store or market.
“It’s where we started with food,” he says. “People started with their own farms, their own gardens. We’ve gotten away from that with the convenience of being able to go to a grocery store or the market and pick up whatever you want.”
Plus, he says, there’s the difference in quality.
“It’s fantastic,” he says. “They’re better at it than I am. I know what to do with the food when it’s grown, but I do not have the greenest of thumbs.”
When he begins his demonstration a little after 5 p.m., Routhier’s menu is on the cheap and easy. He uses chicken thighs, a familiar and affordable protein, and a marinade made from herbs in the garden that doubles as a salad dressing. The rest of the menu consists of Spanish rice with peas and carrots, a summer vegetable Caponata and, for dessert, fresh fruit shortcakes with vanilla whipped cream.
As he sautés vegetables, the smell wafts through the whole neighborhood.
Wong, the HRHA director, smiles in the front row as he lifts his head back to take in a deep whiff of the cooking vegetables.
“That’s why we’re in this business,” Wong says, watching Justice tend to his plot. “It’s about making a difference with the families and the people we serve.”
When approached with the idea of the garden, throwing his support behind it was a no-brainer, he says. To be able to make a difference in the community, to give families an opportunity to learn and to give the children something productive to do is why “we’re in this business.”
As Routhier’s demonstration continues, workers from JMU Dining set up chafing dishes for the community meal that will follow.
Wong smiles again.
“Helping people,” he says.
***
When the pandemic hit, Angelica Carballo’s hours at her old job were cut. She took the forced-upon free time and began taking classes at Blue Ridge Community College where she hopes to, eventually, earn a social work degree.
Recently, she started a new full-time job at Dollar General.
“It’s tough, I’m not even going to lie,” she says. “Trying to work full time, being a mom full time and a student full time? I think I bit a little too much off, but it’s going to be worth it in the long run.”
She would love to work with Brubaker at HRHA or with the family efficiency program.
“If it wasn’t for them,” she says, “I wouldn’t be in the position I am today.”
She sighs. Then she smiles.
Justice runs by, eventually taking a seat next to his mother to watch the cooking demonstration.
There, the adults listen.
There, Justice pokes his head up from the tables, puts down his iced tea and looks off into the field between him and the Ralph Sampson Park basketball courts.
“What is that?” he asks.
A birdfeeder, maybe?
“An animal?” he asks.
An empty box?
“A dead animal?” Justice says.
Then he shakes his head.
“That’s a big mushroom,” he says. “Look.”
Of course, Justice Murchison — the 6-year-old owner of garden box No. 1 on Kelley Street — was right.
