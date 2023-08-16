A thunderstorm rolled through the Rockingham County fairgrounds on Monday, just ahead of the hungry, opening night crowd.
From entering award-winning cinnamon buns in the homemaking department, to tasting one-third pound hamburgers grilled in the FFA food booth, the 75th anniversary Rockingham County Fair has an experience for every fair foodie out there.
Before touching the rest of the fair, Grant Lehman and his grandmother Gloria Lehman hurried to the baked goods section in Jr. Homemaking where both were pleasantly surprised to see a blue ribbon attached to Grant Lehman’s cinnamon rolls.
Grant Lehman, a sixth grader from just west of the city — spends most of his time involved in sports, so cooking with his grandmother this summer was an opportunity for a change of pace and a chance to learn something new. This year was the first time he decided to enter anything and came away with not just a blue ribbon, but a red and a white one for other items too that he baked himself.
He chose cinnamon rolls because it reminded him of Christmas breakfast at Grandma’s house and if a first place ribbon wasn’t sign of success enough — the judges ate most of the cinnamon rolls that were presented when they usually take a bite or two.
“We worked on it for awhile and tried to get it to be the best we could,” Grant Lehman recalled, “but I was okay with not getting a blue ribbon. I’m really happy that I did.”
As a former home economics teacher at Eastern Mennonite High School, Gloria Lehman was proud of his achievements.
“It really is life skills,” Gloria Lehman said, “but it’s also like a STEM lesson now since we did the measuring, the portions and the idea of tweaking it a little to make things better while carrying the project to the end.”
Also working up an appetite were members of the East Rock High School FFA chapter. They were putting the finishing touches on the first batch of hamburgers in the Rockingham Federation FFA food booth.
Don Rhodes — who teaches agriculture education at Rockingham Academy, serves as chairman over all the county ag teachers and oversees food booth operations — boasts that the burgers this year are the biggest at the fair. The one-third pound beef patty was made from steers raised by students in the agriculture program at Massanutten Technical Center and is served on a warm bun topped with fresh lettuce and tomato.
For those that remember when FFA members were in charge of the Pork Palace, Rhodes explained that the decision to transition in the last two years was based on the need to make better profits since all the funds raised go back into the county’s FFA chapters and focus on a local product.
Brooklyn Clark and Olivia Umpierre — both juniors and wearing matching blue and gold aprons — stepped outside the food booth to comment on what representing the FFA at the fair meant to them.
“It’s a great opportunity to fundraise for the many activities that all our FFA members participate in,” Clark said.
Umpierre added that, “it’s also a great way to spread more awareness about agriculture and what we do as FFA members.”
Other unique eats and fair food that can be found all week long include inspecting the blue ribbon vegetable garden inside the horticulture building. Award-winning blackberries, beets, purple cauliflower, purple cabbage and summer garden classics such as okra and tomatoes — all grown in the backyards of locals — are on display.
Visitors can consider supporting Rockingham County FCCLA’s brand new food booth as different chapters raise funds for its programs by selling convenience foods like pizza slices and snow cones.
