The Rockingham County Fair has held onto its reputation as the largest agricultural exhibition in the state and its 75th fair week is filled livestock shows of every kind that showcase the hard work of junior and senior competitors alike in both open and market shows.
Each of the following livestock shows will be held within the recently remodeled Farm Credit hoop barn:
Monday, August 14
• Market lamb show at 1 p.m., Ring B
Tuesday, August 15
• Dairy show at 8 a.m., Ring A
• Market goat show at 10 a.m., Ring B
Wednesday, August 16
• Market steer show at 9 a.m., Ring A
• Open sheep show at 10 a.m., Ring B
• Market hog show at 5 p.m., Ring A
Thursday, August 17
• Breeding cattle show at 9 a.m., Ring A
• Breeding goat show at 10 a.m., Ring B
• Master showmanship at 6 p.m., Ring B
• Dairy peewee show at 6:30 p.m., Ring A
Friday, August 18
• 4-H and FFA livestock sale of steers, goats, hogs, lambs and dairy steers at 11 a.m.
Saturday, August 19
Dairy goat show at 10 a.m.
Rockingham County 4-H and FFA will kick off fair week once again with a fun and exciting goat and lamb obstacle course on Tuesday, August 15, at 7 p.m. New for this year is an adult division. Each adult entry costs five dollars that will go back to the youth competitors in cash prizes.
Carrie Miller hails from a small beef operation in Mount Crawford and has been showing market animals at the Rockingham County fair for nine years running. This year, she will be busy exhibiting two market hogs, three heifers, one bull and a goat.
“I like our county fair because I get to see other youth who are passionate about agriculture,” Miller said. “It’s cool to have the opportunity to show against such quality livestock that is all raised right here.”
