PORT REPUBLIC — A tall window framing corn fields and a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains filled 92-year-old Ada Rodes' living room with natural light.
She sat in a recliner putting the final stripe on her 500th crocheted lap robe to date, on Thursday.
Rodes has been crocheting since she learned the skill at 15 years old during a home economics class taught at Dayton High School. She recalled that her mother thought it was frivolous, but she kept crafting anyways.
In November 2014, Rodes saw that the Sentara RMH of Harrisonburg Hospice were advertising that they were in need of lap robe donations for patients. Lap robes are blankets that cover people's legs in wheelchairs.
Rodes gave the hospital a call to ask for dimensions and started stitching away. She began by collecting and using scraps of yarn skeins, but now, her daughter-in-law does all of the fiber shopping for her.
Each time a stack of 20 accumulates on her hearth, another round of brightly colored lap robes are sent off to be used by someone who really needs it. Rodes' generosity expands outside of hospice patients, too, as blankets have been gifted to countless family members, neighbors and each of the doctor's Rodes has seen herself.
"You have to give somewhere," Rodes said.
As she stitched, she told memories of her life growing up on a farm west of Dayton, her family — Rodes has 18 great-grandchildren — and her friends and she even offered a small piece of life advice when she smiled and said, "keep busy."
Crocheting helps Rodes pass the time of day in a productive manner, but it also creates something beautiful that now 500 people throughout the community get to enjoy and share — and Rodes doesn't plan on quitting anytime soon.
