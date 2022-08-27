BERRYVILLE — See a plane flying really low? Don't worry.
It's not about to crash — hopefully. Nor is Big Brother spying on you.
A crew aboard the plane is examining the local geography as part of a nationwide project in which the Virginia Department of Energy and the U.S. Geological Survey are involved.
The project is called the Earth Mapping Resourcing Initiative, or Earth MRI for short. The goal is to identify and map areas that may have undiscovered mineral resources deemed critical to the U.S. economy and national security. Those resources could reduce the nation's reliance of minerals obtained from foreign countries, according to a USGS website.
As part of Earth MRI, pilots experienced in low-level flying and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration will periodically be flying the plane at altitudes of between 300 to 1,000 feet. Flights will occur over parts of Clarke County, Frederick County and nearby areas in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
"It's a very large survey," said David Spears, director the energy department's Geology and Mineral Resources Program. However, a relatively small portion of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is being surveyed in comparison to other areas, he said.
Flights already are underway and may continue through the end of the year, and perhaps into January, Spears said.
But "we don't know if they've started flying over Virginia yet," he said of the contractor providing the service.
Electronic instruments aboard the plane will measure magnetic field variations and natural low-level radiation given off by different types of rock beneath the Earth's surface. That information will help researchers create three-dimensional maps to provide scientists a framework to better evaluate natural resources, groundwater and/or earthquake hazards, the USGS website shows.
The public shouldn't be concerned about the low-level flights, Spears said. Nothing is being photographed or video-recorded.
Still, the plane could be easily noticed. For instance, Spears said it has "funny-looking features" such as booms attached to its rear and wings. The booms contain magnetic sensors.
The plane may make several passes over farms or other large parcels, capturing the attention of people who live there, he added.
More information about the Earth MRI project is online at https://www.usgs.gov/news/state-news-release/flights-above-maryland-pennsylvania-virginia-and-west-virginia-map-geology.
Anyone with questions about the project can contact the Department of Energy by phone at 434-951-6340 or email at vaenergy@energy.virginia.gov.
