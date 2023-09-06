After months of delay in budget agreements in the General Assembly, details of the new proposed amendments have been released, including a 2% pay increase for teachers and $155.6 million in funding for mental health.

The budget agreement was officially announced Aug. 25 by House Appropriations Committee Chairman Barry Knight and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee Co-Chairs Janet Howell and George Barker, but the announcement included limited details on the proposed budget, saying it included “unprecedented investments in education, natural resources and behavioral health.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the General Assembly back into session starting today to pass the budget amendments.

Ahead of the special session, here's some of what the budget includes:

Tax cuts

The new budget amendments include a total of $1.05 billion in tax reductions and brings back the sales tax holiday, which will be held on the third weekend of October this year, according to a presentation on the bill from the House Appropriations Committee.

The reductions include taxpayer rebates of $200 for individuals and $400 for joint filers, standard deduction increases to $8,500 for individuals and $17,000 for couples.

Public education

Teachers will receive a 2% salary increase with the new budget amendments, creating a total increase of 7% for the upcoming year. The new budget provides $54.6 million for the state’s share of the increase, but to access funds, divisions have to provide a 2% increase.

Other state employees, including university employees, state-supported local employees and adjunct and teaching assistants, will also receive a 2% increase.

The new budget also includes $418.3 million in one-time payments, which are available until 2026. School divisions are encouraged to use the funds for learning loss, the house committee presentation said, and are required to report on how the funds are used.

It also includes an additional $152.3 million to fund support positions and establishes a work group to review and prioritize Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommendations. The most recent JLARC report found that Virginia’s formula to determine funding had faults that led to public schools in the state receiving less than average funding.

Harrisonburg City Chief Financial Officer Tracy Shaver said in an Aug. 31 interview that the Virginia Department of Education will have less than two weeks to share how divisions will be impacted by the funding.

Agriculture and natural resources

The budget includes millions of dollars in funding for several agriculture and natural resource programs and funds, including local stormwater management projects and the Enhanced Nutrient Removal Certainty Program. A total of $338.5 million will go toward agricultural best management practices at the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will receive $1.1 million for hemp regulation and registration, $700,000 for the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program, $459,000 for the operation of a restricted wholesale beer license and $250,000 for the Blue Catfish Processing, Flash Freezing, and Infrastructure Grant Program.

Health and human resources

According to the House Appropriations Committee, the bill includes $155.6 million in spending for mental health services, including funding for crisis receiving centers, crisis stabilization units, supportive housing and children’s mental health services, among other things.

Funding for health workforce initiatives, an additional $9.5 million, is also included to address shortages in nursing and behavioral health work.