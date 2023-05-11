One of Wingfield Ministries’ favorite community events is making a triumphant return to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds this year on Monday, May 29.
The eighth annual Memorial Day Community Celebration will feature activities such as a classic car cruise-in, food vendors for every taste bud, entertainment for children, as well as an acknowledgement and honoring ceremony for veterans and first responders. Admission is free to the public.
In previous years the event had nearly 5,000 people in attendance, and the ministry is expecting huge crowds once more due to the inability to host the event for the past two years because of Covid-19 concerns. Not to mention, the headlining artist for this year’s concert is Cochren and Company — an up and coming Christian singer/songwriter that uses hope filled lyrics and timeless melodies to blur the lines between American pop, soft rock, and blues to create a sound all their own.
Classic cars who wish to participate in the cruise-in need to be registered by 2 p.m., gates open for general admission at 4 p.m., and the concert by Cochran and Company will begin at 7 p.m.
Steve Wingfield — a Shenandoah Valley evangelist that has been working in the field of ministry for more than 45 years — will be speaking during the program as well. This year, messages and activities are centered around the central theme of “choose.” That is, choosing to honor veterans and first responders, choosing Jesus, and choosing to return to church.
Unlike the famed evangelist Billy Graham, Wingfield focuses on reaching smaller communities. NASCAR reached out to him in 2012 and so he started putting on events during races across the country, providing entertainment and honoring veterans all while spreading the gospel. Seven years ago, Wingfield obtained property in West Virginia and developed a retreat for pastors and returning members of the military to find healing from pressures of their calling.
“The purpose of the memorial day event is to bring awareness to the needs of veterans [living in our community],” Wingfield stated. “Everybody can be a hero to somebody. We’re here to make a difference.”
Wingfield recalls that the last time this celebration was held, one Vietnam veteran in particular approached the stage after the program with tears in his eyes and expressed that he had finally felt honored for the first time in 40 years.
For more information, visit the host’s website at www.wingfieldministries.org/events/mdcc
