Local colleges saw an increase in enrollment this year, bringing more college students to the Valley.
Here's a glimpse into the newest class of students from higher education institutions in the area:
James Madison University
JMU saw a total of 4,963 freshmen this year — 3,574 in-state and 1,389 out-of-state. This is an increase from the number of admitted freshmen from the 2022-23 school year, which was about 200 less at 4,750, according to JMU’s facts and figures website.
This increased number saw JMU get flexible with student housing, with some rooms having to be converted into temporary triples, The Breeze first reported.
And 24.4% of students in the class of 2027 at JMU were from under-represented races and ethnicities.
Bridgewater College
Over 500 students joined Bridgewater College, including freshman, transfer and graduate students. In the 2022-23 school year, BC saw 427 new freshmen, according to data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
The new students came from 20 states and 13 different countries, with international students being 7% of the first-year population.
And 35% of the new class identified as being from an underrepresented race and ethnicity and 23% were first-generation students.
Business administration, health and exercise science and computer science were some of the most popular majors for the new students.
Eastern Mennonite University
EMU’s incoming class enrollment also increased from 203 in 2022-23 to 236 this year, according to SCHEV and an EMU press release.
The percentage of transfer students also increased by 60%.
The class of 2027 at EMU were from 18 different states and six different countries, and 44% of the students identified as Black, Indigenous and people of color. 35% of students in the upcoming class identified as first-generation.
The top majors for the class were nursing and psychology, followed by business administration and STEM-related majors.
