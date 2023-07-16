SINGERS GLEN Tucked away on the property of a Christmas tree farm, hundreds of music lovers gathered around a small pond in the heart of Signers Glen. It felt a little bit like an oasis in the middle of a forest, with families reclining under canopies and on blankets in the natural amphitheater while folk musicians played in the background.
This intimate music festival, FredFEST, opened to the public for the second time this year, highlighting the love of local music, family and friends in a small town in Rockingham County.
The idea for FredFEST started off as a joke after the Red Wing Roots Festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Maureen Ward, one of the main event planners, said. The namesake of the festival, Fred Ostlund, is Ward’s dad, who she said drove in the love of music for her family.
“Our childhood is memorialized with this amazing record collection that my dad had, who worked really long hours, but he would come home, and one of the first things he did was put on the record and just started playing a lot of the classics,” Ward said. “So music is a huge part of our childhood. It’s kind of a way that we can honor him in a very creepy funny way.”
Ostlund is alive and well, a question Ward said she has to answer all the time, and the festival “utterly embarrasses him.” Artwork of his face was plastered around the festival, on signs showing directions, the backdrop of the stage, and this year, on merch for the festival.
The first two years of FredFEST were reserved for friends and family, but the festival opened up to the public for the first time last year. What started as an event for loved ones has now expanded to pulling in artists and attendees from up and down the East Coast.
Eve Stacey and Dottie St. Clair, from Columbia, South Carolina and Hickory, North Carolina, respectively, said they came out to FredFEST because of mutual friends. They attended in 2021 and said the evolution of the festival was evident.
“It’s beautiful,” St. Clair said. “It’s clear a lot of work went into prepping this space.”
This year, Ward said they capped the attendance off at 300 people each day to keep it intimate and avoid overwhelming families and the event staff alike. Ward said the event was run with her and her family and just eight volunteers.
Attendees can camp on the property and even shop a little, with vendors selling art, jewelry and promoting local radio stations lining the walkway to the main stage area.
This year’s lineup, with bands playing from Friday to Sunday, encompassed a variety of artists, with Ward aiming for folk Americana as the main music genre. The festival highlighted local artists like Dogwood Tales and Illiterate Light, as well as bands from outside the Valley, like Big Sky Quartet and River Whyless.
FredFEST harkens back to the history of Singers Glen for Eric Beck and Susan Landes-Beck, who are a five-minute drive from the venue. Singers Glen was founded by Joseph Funk in the early 19th century and established a publishing firm for religious tracts and choral music. The area was renamed Singers Glen in 1860 to honor the choral publications, according to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
“It’s more than just a community event for us,” Landes-Beck said. “This community has this huge tradition of music, but there’s very little of that here anymore … So we were so excited to support the family and help this grow, not only as a community event but to reinspire music here in Singers Glen.”
FredFEST is extremely family-friendly, with kids running up and down the campground playing with hula-hoops and family members like Tim Eye of Harrisonburg chasing down grandkids and playing frisbee near the pond.
This was Eye’s third year going to FredFEST. He attended with his friends and family, including his son, who’s about to deploy to Lithuania with the Army. He got to see his grandkids, who he doesn’t get to see often due to the military and even ran into his cousin, which he said was a common occurrence at the festival.
Eye, from Harrisonburg, said his family goes to Red Wing every year, and FredFEST turned into their “mini-Red Wing.”
“I just love the relaxed atmosphere,” Eye said. “We can get out of the house and enjoy the weather, enjoy the beautiful music … It’s just a groovy scene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.