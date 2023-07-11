FRONT ROYAL — At the crux of the debate surrounding Samuels Public Library are the books themselves. Below is a summary of the first seven books that critics have asked to be removed from the library as well as trade reviews, and details about where the book is currently shelved at Samuels.
“I Am Jazz” by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthe
A summary on Samuels website says the book is “the story of a transgender child based on the real-life experience of Jazz Jennings, who has become a spokesperson for trans kids everywhere.” It goes on to quote transgender actress Lavern Cox as saying, "This is an essential tool for parents and teachers to share with children whether those kids identify as trans or not. I wish I had had a book like this when I was a kid struggling with gender identity questions. I found it deeply moving in its simplicity and honesty.”
The book contains LGBTQ themes. It does not contain sexual activity or profanity. A library staff committee and a board of trustees ad hoc committee have both reviewed the book and recommended that it stay in its current location in the library's juvenile nonfiction section. The board of trustees will make a final decision on the book at its meeting Monday.
“This Is Why They Hate Us” by Aaron Aceves
The library’s catalog describes the book, which is suggested for kids 14 and over, with this summary: “Seventeen-year-old Enrique "Quique" Luna decides to get over his crush on Saleem Kanazi before the end of summer by pursuing other romantic prospects, but he ends up discovering heartfelt truths about friendship, family, and himself.”
A Kirkus Review had this to say, “Tight, fast-paced prose guides readers through Quique's attempts to unpack complicated tangles of desire, sexuality, and depression while laugh-out-loud punchlines pop up on every page. Aceves' debut novel honors queer kids of color with earnest, honest depictions of messy teenage life.”
The book contains LGBTQ themes and sexual situations, language and profanity. It is in the library’s young adult fiction section. A library staff committee and a board of trustees ad hoc committee have both reviewed the book and recommended the book be retained in the library. The board of trustees will make a final decision on the book at its Monday meeting.
“Ana on the Edge” by A.J. Sass
Described on the library’s website as the story of a 12-year-old figure skater striving to win competitions while learning about gender identity, the book explores concepts like the use of pronouns, transgenderism, and non-binary gender.
A Publishers Weekly Review reads, “Ana's bourgeoning understanding of gender within a traditionally binary sport, and fear that people won't accept or understand a different pronoun, offers a mirror and window for readers.”
The book contains LGBTQ themes. It does not contain sexual activity. A library staff committee and a board of trustees ad hoc committee have both reviewed the book and recommended that it stay in its current location in the library's juvenile fiction section. The board of trustees will make a final decision on the book at its Monday meeting.
“Prince & Knight” by Daniel Haack
The library catalog’s description of the book is “a prince and a knight in shining armor find true love in each other’s embrace after fighting a dragon together.”
A Kirkus review offers more detail, saying, “The visored knight sweeps in to catch the prince, takes off his helmet to reveal his identity, and the two instantly realize their connection. Villagers and royals alike cheer for the two men's relationship and, soon, wedding. The art notably does not shy away from depicting the intimacy between the men, keeping it on par with images of heterosexual relationships that already dominate children's media."
The book contains LGBTQ themes. It does not contain sexual activity or profanity. It is in the library’s juvenile fiction section.
“Cheer Up! Love & Pompoms” by Crystal Frasier and Val Wise
One library patron, who filed 17 requests for reconsideration, asked the library to remove “Cheer up! Love & Pompoms,” writing “I am concerned about the ‘transgender’ nonsense in our library. There is no such thing as transgender. Boys cannot become girls; girls cannot become boys.”
According to the library catalog’s summary, the graphic novel tells the story of “Annie, a smart, antisocial lesbian starting her senior year of high school who's under pressure to join the cheerleader squad to make friends and round out her college applications. Her former friend BeBe is a people-pleaser, a trans girl who must keep her parents happy with her grades and social life in order to maintain their support of her transition.”
A Publishers Weekly review says, “As Bebe schools Annie in being a team player, and Annie tutors Bebe in history and self-advocacy, their friendship evolves into a romance and leads to a memorable homecoming night. Sweet without being saccharine, this short work is a wise, funny look at the distance between queer rights and real acceptance.”
The book has LGBTQ themes. It does not contain sexual activity or profanity. It is categorized as a young adult graphic novel.
“Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe
Warren County Board of Supervisors member Jerome “Jay” Butler filed requests to remove “Lawn Boy” and “Gender Queer” from the library. Both books are in the library's adult section.
“I have read the description noted in the Samuels library computer and my constituents' email comments,” Butler wrote in his May 5 request. “This type of literature is inappropriate in a publicly-funded library. If anything, it should only be available in an adult bookstore.”
The library catalog’s summary of “Lawn Boy” reads, “"Mike Muñoz is a young Mexican American not too many years out of high school — and just fired from his latest gig as a lawn boy on a landscaping crew. Though he tries time and again to get his foot on the first rung of that ladder to success, he can't seem to get a break. But then things start to change for Mike, and after a raucous, jarring, and challenging trip, he finds he can finally see the future and his place in it.”
A Library Journal review says, ”Readers who are uncomfortable with the author's frequent use of profanity and vulgarity will miss out on a deeply real portrait of an everyday Joe just trying to find his way. Evison combines humor, honesty, and anger with an insightful commentary on class that's also an effective coming-of-age novel.”
“Lawn Boy'' contains LGBTQ themes, sexually explicit scenes, and profanity. It is in the adult fiction section of the library.
“Gender Queer” is described in the library’s online catalog as the author’s personal “journey of self-identity, which includes the mortification and confusion of adolescent crushes, grappling with how to come out to family and society, bonding with friends over erotic gay fan fiction, and facing the trauma and fundamental violation of pap smears.”
A Publishers Weekly Review notes, “This heartfelt graphic memoir relates, with sometimes painful honesty, the experience of growing up non-gender-conforming. From a very young age, Kobabe is unsure whether to claim a lesbian/gay, bisexual, or even transgender identity: ‘I don't want to be a girl. I don't want to be a boy either. I just want to be myself.’”
The book contains LGBTQ themes, sexually explicit content, and profanity. It is in the adult graphic novel section of the library.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.