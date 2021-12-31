Many are eager to put yet another pandemic year behind them, hoping 2022 will bring brighter days.
But before ringing in the new year, take some time to reflect on the past 12 months and all that has happened.
Here’s a look back at the biggest stories of 2021.
Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum Killed
Tragedy hit the town of Stanley on Feb. 26, when Nick Winum, a five-year veteran of the Stanley Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty.
A “be on the lookout” for a suspicious person with a gun led to a traffic stop in which Winum was shot before he could exit his patrol car, according to the Virginia State Police, after he pulled over a 2002 Honda Civic matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
Winum died at the scene.
The suspect, identified as Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, fled into nearby woods and was later found hiding in a barn, where he made a “threatening movement” and was shot by Page County sheriff’s deputies, police say. Richards, who had a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle in his possession, died of his injuries.
Winum, 48, who joined the department in 2016 after serving 10 years as a trooper with the state police, was the first officer shot and killed in the line of duty in the Shenandoah Valley in almost 40 years. His death led to an outpouring of support from the town of less than 2,000 people nestled against the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
“I can’t explain the void,” Luray Police Chief C.S. “Bow” Cook said. “His characteristics, his attitude, his demeanor, his willingness to serve. He’s what we all strive to be.”
‘Shopping Cart Killer’
The Harrisonburg Police Department’s discovery of the remains of two missing women in a vacant lot on Linda Lane and Country Club Road turned out to be more sinister than it first appeared when the news was announced in late November.
Anthony Eugene Robinson, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on Nov. 23 in connection with the deaths of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville.
At a Dec. 17 press conference in Fairfax, police said they believed Robinson was a serial killer responsible for the deaths of two additional women whose remains were found in a vacant lot in Fairfax.
One of the women is believed to be Cheyenne Brown, 29, of Washington, D.C. The other victim, whose remains were found in the same plastic container as Brown’s, has not been identified.
Robinson met his victims on dating sites and then at motels in Harrisonburg and in Fairfax County. He killed the women with blunt force trauma and transported their bodies in a shopping cart to where they would be ditched, according to police, who dubbed Robinson the “Shopping Cart Killer.”
HPD Chief Kelley Warner, who attended the press conference, said law enforcement had video evidence and cellphone records of the suspect with the two victims found in the city.
Police in Northern Virginia tracked Robinson and Brown to a hotel in Fairfax County near where her remains were found.
Robinson is being held without bond in the Rockingham County Jail on two counts of murder and two counts of concealing a body.
Police believe the four women found are not Robinson’s only victims.
“He’s killed four already, and we think he has more victims,” Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis said. “He’s a predator, as all serial killers are.”
Schools Reopen
One of the biggest ways COVID-19 upended everyday life for most people was when public schools shuttered in March 2020 with no clear indication of when they would reopen.
Some students — including those in grades one to three and deemed in need of in-person learning — returned to the classroom the following fall, but most remained at home learning virtually.
Virtual learning was detrimental to children’s education, but also took away rites of passage many adults look back on fondly — the dances, the concerts, the plays, the sporting events.
Naturally, educators, parents and children were relieved when Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools fully reopened in August, bringing back some sense of normalcy after 17 months away from the classroom.
“Bye friends, did you have a good first day of school?” Bluestone Elementary School Principal Peter Norment asked a small group as they trickled outside on the first day of school.
An enthusiastic “yeah!” bellowed from the group of small students.
Jail Overcrowding
Overcrowding at Middle River Regional Jail had officials overseeing the Verona facility considering an expansion project ranging from $40 million to $100 million as late as its April meeting.
The average daily population of Middle River Regional Jail was 843 in 2020. The jail is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029.
Its board’s preferred potential plan came in at $39.4 million, with the state contributing a quarter of the price tag.
The plan called for facility renovations, 48 new mental health beds and 192 minimum-custody beds, and a 112-bed community corrections facility. Many of the improvements also provide more space for work-release and other programming to reduce recidivism, according to MRRJ documents.
The project was scrapped, however, when the proposal met a cool response from community members and failed to gain the support needed by the jail authority’s five jurisdictions: Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro and Rockingham and Augusta counties.
Harrisonburg and Waynesboro voted against expansion, saying if the state took the prisoners it should and there were more diversionary programs, the overcrowding problem would be eased and possibly eliminated.
Overcrowding at Virginia Department of Corrections facilities has led the department to leave prisoners it should be taking at local and regional facilities, such as the Rockingham County Jail and Middle River Regional Jail.
On top of that, the state does not cover the true cost of housing the inmates due to a budget language “loophole,” according to Frank Sotacetti, criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Rather than expansion, MMRJ’s board approved a $14.5 million renovation plan that focuses on updating its core facilities without adding additional beds.
HHS2 Construction Resumes
The COVID-19 pandemic caused construction of the city’s second high school, commonly called HHS2, to grind to a halt in April 2020, and as with everything, the pandemic brought uncertainty about when work would resume on the single-largest capital improvement project on Harrisonburg’s radar.
City Council originally approved the roughly $105 million construction plan in December 2019, a project for which bonds were slated to be covered by a 13-cent increase in the real estate tax.
The city’s initial proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 did not include funding to resume construction, creating friction with the School Board.
“When approved by City Council in December 2019, it was understood that the project will precipitate the need for a multiyear real estate tax increase to fund the project,” Eric Campbell, city manager at the time, said in an April budget presentation. “Now, the economic impact of the pandemic on the community and the volatility in the bond market requires the project to be suspended. The city’s fragile economic environment still has not made it prudent to move forward on this project at this time.”
The move prompted Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, to put forward a plan to resume construction using American Rescue Plan Act money the division received while school leaders and city officials continued to discuss how to resume construction.
City staff wanted to continue to wait to see how the pandemic recovery would pan out, but school officials argued further delays would be costly and detrimental to students.
Eventually, City Council settled on a 4 cent real estate tax increase in a 4-1 vote, with George Hirschmann dissenting, and in July, City Council voted to resume the project, now estimated at $112 million. Work resumed within days.
