The widow of Ralph Ennis says his death last April several days after a confrontation with Warren County deputies still feels like “a bad dream.”
Linda Ennis also says the sheriff’s deputies used unnecessary force against her husband, a 77-year-old man who suffered from dementia, during a traffic stop on April 2, 2022. He died at Blue Ridge Hospice on April 15.
The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Ralph Ennis died from “natural causes.” However, Ralph Ennis’ son, Ian Ennis, claims in an ongoing $6 million lawsuit that his father died from severe head trauma caused by deputies’ use of excessive force after they pulled him over for speeding. A video recording captured sheriff’s deputies tackling Ralph Ennis to the ground.
“I didn’t want him on the road, and I tried to get his license taken but they weren’t willing to take his license,” Linda Ennis said by phone last week about her late husband. “What I was worried about most about his being on the road was forgetting where he was, having a spell, and he had gotten lost a couple of times. There had been a couple of senior alerts out for him.”
Linda Ennis recalled the moment she learned her husband had been involved in the altercation with law enforcement officers and taken to a hospital.
“I was really shocked,” Linda Ennis said. “Everything’s still ... unresolved.”
But Linda Ennis heard the news while in the hospital herself for a serious illness and an emergency surgery. She heard little else from law enforcement as she remained a patient at a hospital near her home in Bedford County, Pennsylvania.
“I wasn’t really kept in the loop at all,” Linda Ennis said. “I never got a call from the sheriff’s department other than the night they stopped him.
“They had called and let me know they had stopped him and that he had been injured and they were transporting him to the hospital in Front Royal,” Linda Ennis said. “Then I got a call later that night that he had shown signs of a brain bleed and they were transferring him to Winchester (Medical Center) trauma and that was pretty much it. That was the extent of the information I received from the sheriff’s department.”
Linda Ennis remained in the Pennsylvania hospital unable to visit her husband in Winchester before he died. She underwent two more surgeries, the latter of which prevented her from attending his funeral service, she said.
“I haven’t had closure yet,” Linda Ennis said. “It’s all still almost like it was just a bad dream.”
“Anybody that sees the video of that night can pretty much form their own opinion,” said Linda Ennis, adding that her late husband was “not a big man,” and was also hard of hearing.
“He walked like he was an old man,” she said. “He did not look like anyone that the police would need to handle the way they did.”
“I don’t think that that kind of force is ever necessary, you know, the man was unarmed; the worst that he had was his car keys in his hand and, as hectic as it was, there were so many people yelling,” Linda Ennis said, citing the video of the confrontation. “There were conflicting demands made by the police, you know, one is telling him get out of the car, one is telling him stay in the car. They have a police dog there that is just barking like crazy and they’re holding him back. That would have scared anyone.”
The Virginia State Police investigated the incident at the request of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The agency presented its investigation to Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell, who reviewed the initial findings. Bell requested that the Prince William County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney take over the investigation as special prosecutor to determine whether or not to pursue any criminal charges in the case.
Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth said by phone Friday that she would not comment on her office’s active investigation in the case. Ashworth said she does expect to conclude her investigation soon.
A committee formed in Warren County shortly after Ralph Ennis’ death conducted an internal investigation into the Sheriff’s Office’s handling of the traffic stop. The committee, made up of members of other law enforcement agencies and the public, concluded its investigation late last year, Sheriff Mark Butler said in January. Butler said then that he could not comment on the committee’s findings given the special prosecutor’s ongoing investigation into his office’s handling of the traffic stop.
During a phone interview this week, Butler reiterated his support for the officers and how his agency handled the matter after the incident.
“Unfortunately, you know, something like this — it’s a tragic event any time this stuff happens,” Butler said. “But, you know, like I told someone before, I wasn’t elected to ensure nothing bad ever happened. If that was the case, our guys wouldn’t ... wear bulletproof vests and carry guns.
“I was hired and elected to handle it within the standards of the state and everywhere else when they do happen and I’m very confident on how we as an agency handled the situation,” Butler said.
Butler said he also awaits the special prosecutor’s determination.
“I can’t force an investigation,” Butler said. “We did ours, and we’re waiting on them.”
Ian Ennis claims in his lawsuit that Warren County deputies Zachary Fadley and Tyler Poe used excessive force against Ralph Ennis and violated his father’s Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure. Attorneys for the defendants have since filed responses to the complaint and deny any of the claims of wrongdoing.
