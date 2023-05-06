Harrisonburg Police pursued a suspect in a vehicle on South Liberty Street that ended in an officer-involved shooting, following an abduction.
Mike Parks, the city's communications director, said a call came into the emergency communications center around 6:30 p.m. about a domestic dispute on Old Furnace Road involving a weapon Saturday afternoon.
Parks said the call later turned into an abduction of one individual. After the suspect left the scene with the abductee in a vehicle, Harrisonburg Police officers pursued the suspect to South Liberty Street.
The pursuit ended in front of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office following an officer-involved shooting that ultimately injuring the suspect.
The suspect was flown to UVA. Parks did not have information on the suspect's condition.
Parks confirmed that the abductee was safe. He could not state whether the abductee is an adult or minor.
A large area around of South Liberty Street will be blocked off for some time as the investigation continues.
Several agencies were on scene including HPD, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, JMU Police Department and Harrisonburg Fire Department.
