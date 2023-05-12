The suspect of a May 6 abduction that resulted in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Harrisonburg is facing multiple charges, according to a Friday Harrisonburg Police Department press release.
Oliverio Patricio-Garcia, 30, of the Harrisonburg area, is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder and attempted first degree murder, the release said, after he abducted a 52-year-old woman.
The abduction resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Liberty Street, after a police pursuit following a 9-1-1 call for a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on Old Furnace Road at approximately 6:30 p.m., the release said.
Once police stopped the vehicle the suspect and victim were in, a round was fired from inside that vehicle, the press release said. Following orders to drop the weapon were ignored, officers fired upon Patricio-Garcia and the victim escaped from the vehicle and officers took Patricio-Garcia into custody, the release said.
The suspect faces two charges of attempted aggravated murder of HPD officers, one charge of attempted first-degree murder of the victim, two charges of using a firearm while committing a felony, one charge of property damage to an HPD vehicle, one charge of abduction, three charges of brandishing a firearm and two charges of recklessly handling a firearm, the Friday press release said.
Marsha Garst, Commonwealth's Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, authorized the charges, according to the release. The charges had not been served as of Friday afternoon, to the suspect who was at UVA Medical Center, the release said.
