The Commonwealth's attorney of Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg released a statement Monday saying officers involved in the shooting of an abduction suspect Saturday will not be charged.
In the released statement, Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst stated that after reviewing officer-worn body camera and dash camera footage, Garst determined that the use of force was justified.
"The Harrisonburg Police Department Officers took great risks to their personal safety to rescue the domestic violence victim safely and and to protect this community," the statement read.
Garst also authorized charges against the suspect, but the statement did not give details as to what type of charges.
The officer-involved shooting May 6 was proceeded by a domestic dispute with a weapon that turned into an abduction, when suspect Oliverio Patricio Garcia abducted a 52-year-old woman. Once Garcia and the abductee were in a vehicle, Garcia led officers on a chase through East Market Street, around Court Square and onto Liberty Street, officials previously stated. Garcia and the woman were in a relationship, officials confirmed.
Once officer vehicles boxed in Garcia's vehicle near the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail, officers surrounded his vehicle. Officers then saw a handgun in Garcia's possession. After commands for Garcia to drop the weapon were ignored, police fired and struck Garcia multiple times, officials stated.
The abductee was then able to escape unharmed.
The Victim Services Liaison Unit planned to reach out to the victim Monday to offer support, Mike Parks, the city's communications director, told the Daily News-Record.
Garcia was flown to UVA Medical Center after police officers and EMTs offered life-saving aid.
Parks stated Sunday that Garcia's condition was critical. Parks did not have an update of Garcia's condition as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.