Access to Healthcare Jobs for Immigrants in Harrisonburg The Focus Of Growing CWS Program

Church World Service Harrisonburg announced July 26, 2022 that with the help of Sentara, immigrants and refugees in Harrisonburg will have access to the resources and education needed to progress in healthcare careers and obtain higher skilled jobs.
Many migrants have had healthcare careers in the countries they moved from. Once they arrive to the U.S., the process of earning back their licenses can be daunting and costly.
CWS Harrisonburg is dedicated to promoting self-sufficiency and supporting the goals of the clients we serve. With this grant of $200,000, CWS can ensure that over the next two years, our new neighbors can achieve their career goals as they transition into the Shenandoah Valley.
“This grant will allow refugees and immigrants in Harrisonburg either continue their career in healthcare or start their journey in becoming a healthcare professional,” CWS Virginia director Susannah Lepley said, in July. “We would like to thank Sentara for funding this program to help further our goal of self-sufficiency and autonomy for our new neighbors.”
The Healthcare Career Pathways program, now almost one year old, expands the resources CWS can offer to clients in Harrisonburg. This program is aimed to connect people to ESOL classes and offer support as they learn English, support progression into obtaining a GED/High school diploma and prepare people for the first step of college classes to put their feet into the healthcare career field.
This program is also enabling easier access to initial entry level positions within the hospital system, such as in dining or custodial services.
