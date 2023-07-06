A complaint was filed in court to ensure that previously incarcerated individuals have the right to vote.
The lawsuit was filed by Protect Democracy, ACLU of Virginia and WilmerHale, on behalf of disenfranchised Virginians, according to a press release from the ACLU.
The ACLU press release alleged that the Virginia Constitution’s felony disenfranchisement provision violates the Reconstruction-era federal law.
Attorney Jared Davidson of Protect Democracy, described the term disenfranchised as meaning, “in this context, that individuals have had their voting rights taken away.”
President Ulysses S. Grant signed the 1870 Readmissions Act that prevents the commonwealth from disenfranchising people.
According to a press release by ACLU of Virginia, the Virginia Readmission Act explicitly prohibits Virginia’s Constitution from being “amended or changed to deprive any citizen or class of citizens of the right to vote, except as a punishment for such crimes as are now felonies at common law.” In 1870 these crimes were murder, manslaughter, arson, burglary, robbery, rape, sodomy, mayhem and larceny.
The ACLU’s press release stated, “just a few years later, Virginia amended its Constitution, in violation of the Virginia Readmission Act, to disenfranchise people convicted of a far broader set of crimes.”
The press release reported, “today, the Virginia Constitution disenfranchises all people convicted of any felony — including those that were not 'felonies at common law' in 1870."
“As examples, drug offenses or publishing a document someone else forged — both felonies for which plaintiffs named in this suit lost their right to vote — were not felonies at common law in 1870. The lawsuit argues that Virginia cannot disenfranchise people convicted of those or other categories of crime without violating the Virginia Readmission Act,” according to the press release.
In a letter from the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay C. James to The Honorable Lionell Spruill, James wrote, “after Inauguration, the Governor charged me and our team with ensuring our application and deliberation were legal and fair — that every applicant be considered individually as required by the Constitution and underscored by the Supreme Court of Virginia in 2016."
“The Department of Corrections has indicated that roughly 12,000 people are released each year which includes individuals found guilty of misdemeanors and felonies,” according to the letter from James to Spruill.
James is part of a list of defendants in the case. The defendants in the case, due to their official capacity, are the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia Glenn Youngkin, The Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James, The State Board of Elections for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Chairman of the Board of Elections John O’Bannon, Vice Chair of the Board of Elections Rosalyn R. Dance, Secretary of the Board of Elections Georgia Alvis-Long, members of the Board of Elections Donald W. Merricks and Matthew Weinstein, The Department of Elections for the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Commissioner of the Department of Elections Susan Beals, the General Registrar of Alexandria Angie Maniglia Turner, the General Registrar of Charlottesville Taylor Yowell, and the General Registrar of Smyth County Shannon Williams.
James wrote in the letter to Spruill that “as we updated this process to ensure Constitutionality, we worked with the Secretary of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections to ensure that every discharged felon be provided with an application for restoration and explained its significance. Each inmate signs to attest to receiving this application."
The plaintiffs in the case are Tati Abu King, 52, an African American male; Melvin Lewis Wingate, 54, an African American male; and Toni Heath Johnson, 60, a Caucasian female, who are all residents of Virginia. A nonprofit organization called Bridging the Gap is also a plaintiff in the case, according to court records.
According to the complaint, King has a felony conviction due to drug possession in Fairfax County dated December 2018.
He was incarcerated for 11 months, released in June 2019, completed the terms of his probation and paid all his court fines to the state, according to the complaint.
He was registered to vote prior to the incident and has been unable to vote since his December 2018 conviction, according to the lawsuit.
The complaint filed indicates that Wingate has a felony conviction due to uttering in Albermarle County in the mid-1990s.
In the press release by ACLU, uttering is also referred to as publishing a document someone else forged.
Wingate was released from incarceration in October 2001, is no longer on probation and does not owe court fines to the state. He works as a minister and a mentor for individuals with mental health and substance abuse issues. He has been unable to vote since 2001, per the complaint.
In the press release, Wingate said, “as a minister, I’m a firm believer in second chances and being able to vote would be a chance for me to participate fully in my community … but since I was released in 2001, I’ve been unable to vote in five presidential elections, six midterm elections and five Virginia gubernatorial elections.”
Johnson has a felony conviction due to drug possession, distribution crimes and child endangerment in 2021, in Washington County. She was incarcerated in 2022 and is currently on probation, according to the complaint.
She has applied for her voting rights to be restored. In June she learned that her application was denied, per the lawsuit.
Bridging the Gap is a nonprofit organization that helps previously incarcerated individuals who have been disenfranchised.
According to the complaint, Bridging the Gap is “impeded in its mission to help previously incarcerated people overcome barriers that hinder their effective transition into mainstream society.”
“The Governor firmly believes in the importance of second chances for formerly incarcerated individuals as they look to become active members of their community and citizenry,” according to James’s letter.
According to Davidson, attorney for Protect Democracy, “the next step is that we'll hear a response of some sort from the defendants in this case ... I think within a month or two, we'll get some kind of response from the defendants ... In America, we believe the outcome of elections reflects the will of the people, that our elected officials are going to represent ... In Virginia, and throughout the south. That's simply not the case, because people are banned from voting, if they have a felony conviction ... These individuals have done their time, they've been released from prison, they pay taxes, they have children in schools, and they deserve to have a voice in how their government functions."
Davidson said that a disproportionate number of the formerly incarcerated still unable to vote are black, “so, I think it's important for your readers to know that 150 years ago, Congress was really committed to achieving equality in the former confederate states, including Virginia and ensuring that black people could participate equally in our democracy.”
According to Davidson, he believes the Commonwealth has never fulfilled its obligation by ignoring the Readmission Act and prohibited individuals from participating in democracy
“And that impacts everybody to the extent we all think that our government accurately reflects the will of its citizenship,” Davidson said.
