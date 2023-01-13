Adagio House Respite Care to Ramp Up Outdoor Areas With Sentara Community Grant

As a parent of a disabled son, April Hepler said there were few places she felt like he could “just be.”
Whether it was waiting in line at a store or signing her son up for activities in elementary school, Hepler said she faced struggles unique to caretakers of disabled people.
“It was the looks. I just remember all the looks and feeling so uncomfortable,” Hepler said. “There weren’t supports for ways for him to participate.”
That’s what inspired her to start Harrisonburg nonprofit Adagio House.
The gentle sound of trickling water, soft, neutral greens, and tans fill a waiting area in Adagio House – Hepler’s vision that became a reality when it was first incorporated in 2018. Small bottles of water rest on a wooden sideboard decorated with live succulent plants while clients wait for counseling and respite care services.
“This is a space for us to be together in whatever way we are,” said Hepler, founder and executive director of Adagio House. “If we make unusual sounds when we’re excited, or we flap our arms, or we jump or we need some extra assistance opening doors, or — whatever.”
Hepler said she has worked as a counselor since receiving her degree from Eastern Mennonite University in 2012. Hepler always knew she wanted to be a counselor, but it wasn’t until she had a disabled son that she considered working with people who have disabilities and their caretakers.
“Initially I thought about parents, honestly,” Hepler said. “But then, it very quickly expanded to, ‘Oh my goodness, there are also children caring for aging parents. There are siblings caring for siblings, there are professional caregivers who are so burnt out and tired.”
Adagio House offers psychotherapy with an organizational sliding scale and respite care appointments. It also provides occupational therapy, life coaching, group counseling, and respite care, Hepler said.
A big part of Adagio House’s mission is providing respite care – caring for disabled people while a usual caretaker has a break to do chores or decompress. “Adagio” is a musical term, meaning to play with ease or happily, Hepler said.
“The caregivers that come can feel like this is judgement-free,” Hepler said. “We are not looking at you going, ‘Oh my goodness you are such a bad parent for your child being this way.’”
Adagio House differs from a for-profit counseling center because it offers a compassion fund that donors fund to help defray the costs of services. Adagio House offers its counseling and respite services on a sliding-fee scale, Hepler said.
“Instead of them having to pay this incredibly large bill out of pocket that was a surprise, we were able to use the compassion fund and work with them,” Hepler said, of past cases where the compassion fund came into play.
According to a press release, Sentara Healthcare awarded more than $518,000 in grants through its Sentara Cares program to 12 community partners in Harrisonburg.
Along with Adagio House, Sentara gave grants to AVA Care of Harrisonburg, Blue Ridge Free Clinic, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg – among other organizations, the release said.
The press release said that the grants support community partners who address the social factors that can influence health, including housing, food security, career skills, and equity of access to services.
Hepler said Adagio House got a $20,000 grant from Sentara Cares to improve the safety and accessibility of its outdoor spaces.
“We’ve been trying to raise this money for a couple of years now and because we’re so young people in the community just don’t know we exist yet,” Hepler said.
Hepler said she’s planning several improvements for ADA compliance and overall safety for the property at 1000 Chicago Ave., in Harrisonburg. The building is tucked between houses and apartment buildings on a pipe stem.
Immediately, Hepler said the grant money would go toward replacing the front slab of concrete at the main entrance to Adagio House and installing a wheelchair-accessible ramp at this entrance.
Part of a larger, $120,000 project, Hepler said Adagio House would add another ramp to the building and install a new fence around its ample outdoor green space.
After the ramps and fencing are completed, Hepler said there are plans to renovate part of the front of the building, which was once the Shenandoah Academy, and add a classroom and raised garden beds to the green space.
The facility currently includes indoor respite care rooms, counseling offices, meeting areas, and an occupational therapy room.
Currently, Adagio House offers caregiver mornings out one Saturday each month, where caregivers of disabled children, newborn through age 12, can receive respite care as part of its services. The facility will add an additional caregiver night out for caregivers of people ages 13 and up, Hepler said.
Hepler said formal and informal caretakers often face mental health issues, so while Adagio House offers counseling services, the caretaker’s loved one can receive respite care for an additional cost.
The grant will cover the cost of replacing the front concrete slab and rebuilding the ramp, Hepler said. There is another $30,000 raised for the other projects, which will require additional funding.
“However we are, we can be here,” Hepler said. “Having my son has helped me understand better. [Disability] is not a scary thing, this is just part of our human experience.”
