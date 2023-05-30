Adagio is a musical term, which means to play something slowly, with ease.
To be at ease was April Hepler’s inspiration, when she founded the therapy and respite care center, Adagio House, located at 1000 Chicago Ave.
The center for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities and importantly, their caretakers, is hosting The Great Valley Baking Challenge this summer, a fundraiser to support its mission.
The Great Valley Baking Challenge is a baking challenge spaced out over a few months of activities. Only 13 — a baker’s dozen — teams, of 1 to 3 people, will be selected to compete in the challenge. Teams cannot include Adagio House staff or board members and the contest is only open to home bakers who do not bake professionally, contest materials said.
Six of the teams will be voted in to present a cake at a September 17 reception at Bluestone Vineyards, where the attendees will vote on the best cake of all, according to a press release. During the summer, each of the 13 teams will bake a “test cake.” The six most popular test cakes will move on to Bluestone Vineyard.
A “final” for the top three teams and their cakes will be held during the event on Sept. 17.
Registration for baking teams opens today and will remain open until June 30. Adagio House will select 13 teams to compete in early July. Teams will be required to share videos and photos of themselves and their cakes throughout the summer, according to contest details. Teams must also be present at the Sept. 17 event with their cakes.
Adagio House will provide $50 for materials costs, or bakers may choose to donate their expenses to the nonprofit, which provides professional counseling for caretakers and offers respite care and occupational therapy.
To register a team for The Great Valley Baking Challenge, fill out the form at the link, https://forms.gle/vhv98cebbCdq5umB6. For more information on the competition, visit adagiohouse.org or follow it on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.