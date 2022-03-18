If Abdul Muqim, 34, had waited one more day to leave Afghanistan, he and his family would still be there.
Muqim left on Aug. 25, after the Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group, took control of the country on Aug. 15.
Muqim boarded a military airplane from Kabul Airport that took him and his family to Qatar. He said he traveled with six or seven families from his work and other people he didn’t know. He said CEOs from the company he worked for arranged for many employees to flee.
But the next evacuation flight for employees of the hospital never left Kabul.
“Unfortunately, yeah. Most of my colleagues are still there,” Muqim said. “Another evacuation was supposed to come the next night, but there was an explosion that ended everything.”
Muqim traveled from Washington, D.C. to Harrisonburg, where he stayed in a hotel for a few days and received resettlement help from the Church World Service, along with the other new arrivals. According to past interviews with Church World Service, most of the arrivals from Afghanistan were designated as humanitarian parolees.
“We were thinking that we won something. Other people were just left behind. They’re struggling to leave Afghanistan,” Muqim said. “But we had the chance to come out and to arrive to Harrisonburg.”
Muqim was part of an influx of Afghan migrants to Harrisonburg following the Taliban’s takeover after U.S. forces withdrew from the country. He said he and his family were some of the first arrivals from Afghanistan and members of the local community made him feel welcome.
“They came to meet us,” Muqim said. “It was a kind of hope for us for the future.”
Representatives from CWS said it was a whirlwind when the first arrivals came in August because the situation came in large part as a surprise. People fleeing Afghanistan continued to arrive by way of other countries through November of 2021.
Aemal Yusufzai works as the employment specialist at the Harrisonburg CWS office. In the first few days that people arrived, he said he was running around picking individuals up from the airport and moderating among all the different community organizations that were involved in resettlement.
According to a past interview with CWS Director Susannah Lepley, the first 90 days after a refugee arrives are the time the organization interacts with them the most.
There are no new Afghan cases in the Harrisonburg CWS office, according to Yusufzai.
Muqim said volunteers from the community and CWS came to where he and his family were staying and offered foreign language and professional development classes and assistance.
“There were some volunteers that came to teach English to the residents in the hotel that we were staying,” Muqim said. “There were some other people from Iraq, from Syria, Palestine that came and talked to us and brought food. We really appreciated them.”
The Taliban eventually took over the hospital where Muqim and his colleagues worked. If Muqim were still in Afghanistan, he thinks he’d still be alive, but life would be hard.
“It would be really difficult to live,” Muqim said. “We would be unemployed but we would not have security, they would not recognize us in the government to work in the medical field or to have a job. Because they would always tell us, ‘Hey, you are the people that were working with the expats.’”
Yusufzai, who came to the United States on a five-day Special Immigrant Visa in 2016, said his mother and siblings are still in Afghanistan today. He likened their situation to Ukraine.
“People in Ukraine had dreams, work and a future. Within days, gone. [Afghanistan] is the same thing,” Yusufzai said.
He learned to take opportunities. In 2014, he applied for an SIV program. After two years, he received an email. He can remember that he came to the U.S. on April 15.
“I was raised in a war. This opportunity was a golden opportunity. I was not going to lose it,” Yusufzai said. “Even though the regime was democratic by name. That’s why I chose to leave.”
On March 3, Samiullah Nuristani, research fellow for James Madison University’s Mahatma Ghandi Center for Global Nonviolence, gave the inaugural Beitzel Lecture entitled “The Fall of Kabul: Lessons for Leadership” in Wilson Hall.
During the lecture, he argued Afghanistan was first co-opted by Pakistan when it wanted a weak eastern neighbor. It was Pakistan’s influence that helped lay the groundwork for Islamic fundamentalism. Nuristani said Afghanistan had no uniting national identity, the Durand Line of 1893 split the country along ethnic lines.
“Over the last four decades, Afghanistan experimented with three different and often competing [political] systems,” Nuristani said.
These were always imposed from the outside in.
“With the Soviet invasion, we saw the imposition of communism; with the Taliban in the 90’s, we saw the imposition of theocracy,” Nuristani said.
When the Taliban first took over the country in the 1990’s, Yusufzai said it was the worst time of his life. Nuristani grew up as a refugee in Pakistan.
“It was the darkest part of history in Afghanistan, it was very dark,” Yusufzai said. “I was a student during the first period of the Taliban. I was a sophomore in university. They took over and that was so bad.”
During the previous Taliban regime, Yusufzai said women couldn’t leave the house.
Yusufzai said the country was in shambles from civil war leading up to the last time the Taliban took over.
During the democratic regime, things got better in some ways.
But things were far from perfect. Nuristani said the democratic regime could be viewed as being imposed from a foreign country. Yusufzai said high corruption was a reality in everyday life.
“One of the major criticisms about the post-Taliban regime is the leader of that entity was handpicked by the United States,” Nuristani said.
Yusufzai said there was civil unrest leading up to the Taliban takeover.
“People were happy they were getting paid and had leisure time,” Yusufzai said. “But social services were poor. There was a lot of corruption. [Access] to social services was controlled by one group. That’s why people didn’t like that [regime]. People wanted a change within the republic. Not [installing] the Taliban.”
According to Yusufzai, who still has contact with his family members, everyday life in Afghanistan is tenuous and uneventful. Life is mostly on hold for his family members, he said.
“My mom was a teacher, she’s staying home. My brother has a master’s degree, he’s staying at home,” Yusufzai said. “That’s what the situation is going to be. The [Taliban] said, ‘OK, for now you can stay at home and we’ll call you later.’”
He sends them monthly checks so they can buy what they need. Yusufzai said food is available in Afghanistan, people can go to stores, but the prices are very high.
Yusufzai said a universal feeling among refugees and parolees from Afghanistan in the United States is guilt.
“I feel very guilty. My parents and family could be tortured because of me,” Yusufzai said. “It’s for all Afghan refugees that they are feeling this way. If my family dies because of me, what is the worth of life here? That life would be nothing.”
Mental health issues are ubiquitous among refugees from Afghanistan.
Muqim, who has moved to Staunton, said his family is struggling to find a community of Muslims there.
“In Staunton, it’s really, really difficult. We don’t have any shops that have our own food, we don’t have Islamic schools or religious places,” Muqim said.
He said not being able to speak their native language outside of the home has led to feelings of isolation.
“If you don’t speak your own language, you will be kind of depressed,” Muqim said. “And I feel that my family is kind of depressed now.”
He’s hoping the family can eventually move somewhere where there will be more Afghans.
“I’m just hoping to find a way to move from here to some other place, maybe Alexandria or some other place that we have more people from Afghanistan,” Muqim said.
When Yusufzai first came to the U.S. in 2016, he had a degree and knowledge of the English language. He started out in Harrisonburg working at Cargill, living with his family in a basement because he had to pay the bills right away.
For refugees, experience in the field often doesn’t transfer when they enter the U.S., Yusufzai said.
“We came with empty pockets to the United States,” Yusufzai said. “We didn’t have any case worker; we didn’t have any community to help us. We just came through a five-days visa. The government issued us a visa, and said ‘you have five days to get out of Afghanistan,’ in 2016.”
He said getting a job that matches skills earned in another country can be challenging and takes time.
“It was so hard for me,” Yusufzai said. “I moved to Harrisonburg because of the low cost of living at that time. I started with a very low hourly wage. But I had to.”
He said professional certifications and degrees are especially hard to carry over into the U.S.
“It takes years to get into the health industry. It’s the same for engineers. There are a lot of filters that you have to pass to get that opportunity,” Yusufzai said. “It is very hard; you have to sacrifice your time and money.”
For Muqim, coming to the United States is a good thing. But it has been a step back for him in his career.
Trained as a clinical biologist, Muqim worked in a lab at the American hospital in Kabul, focusing on the hospital’s COVID-19 response.
“Since COVID started, I was leading the lab. I worked different machines in the lab, I have enough experience in the lab to work as a lab technician. I got training from India, I got training from France, from Dubai, but still, when I come here, that’s it,” Muqim said. “That’s nothing. It means that my skills, just wasted. I could not join that field to be useful as my experience.”
Muqim said he has to pass exams that prove he has the skills to work in the U.S. He’s currently preparing for the English as a Foreign Language exam, which is standard for getting employment and being eligible for other exams in the U.S. as an immigrant.
“It’s one of the difficulties that we are facing here,” Muqim said. “When we were kids, our parents used to always tell us, study, that you will be something in the future. Studying makes your future.”
He’s planning to become a pharmacist here. It’s not exactly what he was doing in Kabul, but he can get to a professional level quickly.
“Since I’m here, I could join some other place and some other field than my profession, but I prefer to study, to have a hard time for two years or one year or three years, after that it will be easy for me to work as a professional,” Muqim said.
He plans to spend the next six months reviewing everything he learned in five years of schooling for the Foreign Pharmacy Equivalency Exam and the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination.
“My goal is to attend all these exams. I will work hard and if I can get my degree back in the next three years, that’s fine for me,” Muqim said. “I’m hoping at least to get my degree back and to raise my kids in a secure and safe area where they could build their future and get what they really want. I’m just hoping for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.