Award nominations to recognize philanthropic support and generosity in the community are being accepted for National Philanthropy Day 2023 now through August 31, a press release announced.
Individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations are invited to submit their nominees online at tinyurl.com/shenandoahNPD. Membership in AFP is not required to make a nomination, the press release stated.
The Shenandoah Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals has celebrated Philanthropist of the Year awards annually since 1991. These awards honor outstanding philanthropists who demonstrate exceptional charitable acts and civic responsibility in our region. Their generosity encourages others to engage in philanthropic activities and to seek leadership roles in our communities, the press release stated.
Award recipients of 2022 include: JMU Fraternity and Sorority Life for Greek Sing (Youth in Philanthropy), Erik Dart and the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department, City of Harrisonburg, VA (Corporate Philanthropy), David & Connie Taylor and Karen Thomas (Spirit of Philanthropy), Dr. Earlynn J. Miller (Individual Philanthropy), and Cory Davies, RMH Foundation (Sandra Neff Fundraising Executive).
“National Philanthropy Day celebrates over 30 years of generosity in the Shenandoah Valley,” said Trisha Blosser, NPD Chair. “Nominations are an opportunity to recognize those people who go above and beyond for our greater communities.”
There are five award categories: Youth in Philanthropy, Corporate Philanthropist, Spirit of Philanthropy, Individual Philanthropist, and Sandra S. Neff Fundraising Executive Award.
National Philanthropy Day, a luncheon and awards presentation event, is set for Monday, November 20, and will be held at the Shenandoah Valley Conference Center in Hotel Madison, Harrisonburg, the press release confirmed.
For questions and more information, contact Trisha Blosser at blossert@easternmennonite.org.
