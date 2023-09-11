The City of Harrisonburg held the 27th Harrisonburg-Rockingham African-American Festival on Saturday.
This was the first time the city held the festival since 2019. From 2020 through 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the city from holding the festival.
Carol Raymond, chair of the festival committee, described what it was like to have the festival back after a three-year hiatus.
“It’s a great feeling,” Raymond said. “We were so used to doing this every year and when the pandemic shut us down, we kind of struggled sometimes with, ‘are we going to be able to bring this back to the glory it has been?’”
The festival, which was open to the public, featured musical, step and spoken word performances, as well as a DJ.
Maya Johnson, Leah Baines, and JaNiece Woodson of James Madison University’s chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. performed a step routine, and explained what their first performance at the festival was like.
“It’s a very humbling experience,” Johnson said. “Especially for this to be our first time and see the community of Harrisonburg. It’s just a nice way to give back and see everybody come together.”
All three performers said they would perform at the festival again.
Several local vendors were also present at the festival, including Peewee Barber, one of the owners of the clothing line SoC, which Barber explained stands for Signs of Creation.
Barber said because he formed the brand with his wife and sister-in-law in 2020, this was his first time attending the festival as a sponsor. He was able to shed some light on what it was like.
“It means a lot to be able to support everyone who’s part of this,” said Barber, who is a Harrisonburg native. “I’m from here, but this is my first time being a part of the festival.”
David Wright, a 70-year-old Harrisonburg native, remembered previous festivals, and was able to provide insight on how it had changed after three years.
“It’s different,” Wright said. “Seems like it’s growing a little bit.”
However, even after a three-year gap, Carol Raymond said the community remains at the core of the festival.
“This is a huge community cultural affair,” said Raymond. “It has a rich legacy that we are trying to preserve. We have people that were part of the original festival years ago.”
Wright added that, for him, the festival remains a way to connect with old friends.
“This is a good thing to have,” Wright said. “It’s a good way to meet up with people you haven’t seen in a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.