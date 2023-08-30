The Harrisonburg-Rockingham African-American Festival will return to Ralph Sampson Park on Sept. 9. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. that day, according to a press release.
This will be the first such festival since 2019. The festival, now in its 27th year, was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“The Harrisonburg-Rockingham African-American Festival has been a significant part of the community for many years,” said Carol Johnson Raymond, chairperson of the committee that organizes the festival. “As with many events, the pandemic had us on hold for three years, however we are back and cannot wait to welcome all back to this amazing and fun cultural event. We welcome all to join us as there will be something for everyone.”
The festival will include entertainment such as the Major League Band, activities, food, games, and a Market Place with local vendors, according to the release. Children’s activities will be provided by Explore More Discovery Museum.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring this celebration of heritage and diversity to our community,” said Stephanie Howard, Harrisonburg Parks & Rec’s Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center supervisor. “Harrisonburg is a City for All, where our community’s diversity is embraced and celebrated. I hope everyone will come out and enjoy this event alongside their neighbors, family and friends.”
Parking will be available at the Simms Center, 620 Simms Aveenue; at Ralph Sampson Park, 431 E. Washington Street; or along on-street parking spots on Washington Street near the park.
For more information, visit https://harrisonburgva.gov/aaf-festival.
