Sitting in a small office with the door cracked open just enough to let fresh air in, David Burchfield put on a blue face mask and leaned back in his chair.
The first 12 minutes of the interview were boring.
More background than anything else. The usual questions that begin a meeting, answered with hands folded together in thought as he pulled back the curtain on his past.
Where he was born. (St. Louis.)
Where he grew up. (Chantilly.)
Where he went to school. (University of Virginia.)
Then something happened along the way; instead of dates, numbers and all that jazz, Burchfield, community engagement coordinator for Rockingham County Public Schools, is finally asked about the students. This is the reason he leaned forward, the hint of a smile showing from behind the mask — cheeks pinched up toward eyes that sit below perfectly coifed salt-and-pepper hair.
This is his element — talking about the students he taught, the students he cared for, the families whose lives he touched and, in turn, touched his. And it finally showed when he started talking about where it all began: Brownsville Elementary School, 34 years ago, in a class — he said with a smile — “called first grade.”
“Because you really don’t teach a grade,” he said. “You teach individual, precious children who are in the classroom with you.”
As Burchfield leaned further over his desk, the wall behind him bares it all in a kaleidoscope of colors. A black-and-white photo of his late father; yellowed newspaper clippings, one with a headline declaring “Wayland Tops In Tech”; and a six-paneled work of art that ends with “To: Dad, From: Rachel.”
Burchfield has really done it all in the education field he, after working in banking and a used bookstore, fell in love with and pursued. It started as a teacher at Brownsville, a stone’s throw from Afton Mountain in Crozet, and culminated in the RCPS Central Office located on Acorn Drive. On June 30, that career will come to an end. The 61-year-old is preparing for retirement.
“It’s just time,” Burchfield said. “Time for some new adventures.”
Sure, his current position in communications is great and all, something he said he enjoys. But it’s those children, those families and those communities he led that bring out the best in Burchfield, at least when it comes to being animated and talking passionately about his career.
“Ottobine,” he said, “is such a wonderful area, we live up in Union Springs.”
Always making his home in developed areas such as Bridgewater or on the side of Massanutten, a few years ago Burchfield and his family moved to the country, where he passes a familiar spot every day on his commute.
“Ottobine Elementary,” he said. “In rural areas, I found that there was a trust in the school by the parents and community that this was a place that was going to do good things for my child or children. Not that other schools don’t have that.”
Yet, he found it at Ottobine, he said, pointing toward a shelf with an Ottobine Otters mug, a keepsake of the three years he spent as principal there — his first job with RCPS in 1994. He found it at McGaheysville, when then-Superintendent John Kidd flipped around a few positions and put Burchfield in charge of that elementary school.
Four years later, he gave Central Office its initial try, taking on a grant writing and federal program role. He found out it wasn’t the right time to become a desk jockey, he much preferred being around the students and their families, not chained to a desk pushing papers. The reminder each day didn’t help.
Burchfield lived in Massanutten at the time and passing the school twice a day on U.S. 33 was too much.
“I drove past McGaheysville,” he said. “I knew the first morning that I headed to Central Office that … not that I made a mistake, but that I wasn’t ready to leave the principalship.”
In 2004, he was back in the school building as the principal of John Wayland, where he stayed for a dozen years — back in his element, after all — before returning to Central Office, leading the federal grant program until Oskar Scheikl, hired as superintendent in 2017, moved Burchfield to his current role.
“He just had the right personality for that kind of work,” Scheikl said. “We knew if we asked him to engage the community just like he did at the elementary schools, there would be this message of ‘We’re all in this together.’”
Which is exactly how Burchfield was as principal, putting a “servant leadership” philosophy into play.
“My role is to support and serve the children, teachers and community I am responsible for,” he said.
That, according to Scheikl, is one of the reasons Burchfield will be missed.
“It’s a legacy he leaves,” Scheikl said. “Care for families and staff.”
Burchfield’s retirement won’t be spent alone. Also retiring at the end of June is his wife, Bonnie, the “cute teacher” whose classroom was across the hall from him all those years ago at Brownsville.
“Married in 1990,” he said, pinched cheeks again hinting at a smile from behind his mask.
There’s a method to this plan, and Burchfield isn’t so sure how personal he wanted to get, but he told the story — one of a family history of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. His father had it, his mother had it and now his older sister has it. She hardly knows who her brother is anymore, Burchfield said.
“And I want to take advantage of healthy years with my family,” he said. “I don’t know where I’m headed, personally and medically. I don’t have any signs.”
Then, he went silent. Then, he let out a sigh.
Burchfield will still do some teaching, maybe part-time adjunct work with James Madison University in its educational leadership program. He may upgrade that pop-up camper into a small drivable unit. They’re a camping family, after all.
“But we don’t know yet,” he said.
Of course, there are also his three daughters, all of whom have birthdays in March — Sarah, 28, Rachel, 25, and Laura, 21. Their faces are also on that colorful wall, Rachel holding her dog, Baxter, next to Laura; Sarah holding a sunflower. Two photos next to all those colorful works of art, the photos of his parents and those yellowed newspaper clippings.
“Just want to enjoy life while we’re able,” he said.
Finally, David Burchfield leaned back into his chair, folded his hands again and smiled.
