When his business was destroyed in an instant, Chris Jackson’s former employees said the first thing they heard from him was frantic calls asking if they were alright.
“He said, ‘I’m just calling to make sure you weren’t there,’” Davies said. “I was like, ‘Is this the truth, has this really happening?” said Gordon Davies, a former employee of Jackson’s. “He was like, ‘Yes. It’s all gone.’”
On Oct. 17, 2020, Blue Sprocket Studios, a music recording studio, was one of the businesses destroyed in an explosion at the Park Plaza shopping center on Miller Circle in Harrisonburg. Though five were injured in the blast caused by a natural gas leak, there was no one inside the studio when the explosion happened.
Completely leveled, the studio featured a number of soundproof recording rooms and priceless recording gear that was lost. Blue Sprocket Sound also served as a hub for local musicians and producers.
While the equipment and the space were lost to the explosion, former staff, freelancers and musicians who frequented the Harrisonburg recording studio, still record, mix and master music.
Two years later, the people of Blue Sprocket Sound are freelancing from different spaces – including their homes and new studios and continuing to create.
“It was super, super scary. Any of us could have been in [the studio,] but luckily no one was,” said Lexington Bowler, a freelance sound engineer in Harrisonburg who started his career at Blue Sprocket, as an intern while studying at James Madison University.
Blue Sprocket Studios contained a lot of valuable equipment including a large Rupert Neve Amek console. Destroyed in the explosion, the particular table is one of just a handful still in existence and is considered priceless by those in the music industry.
Davies, who worked as a sound engineer at Blue Sprocket up until the explosion said he had over $20,000 of his own equipment in the studio lost to the explosion.
Bowler, who freelanced from Blue Sprocket recording studio up until the explosion, said he was on vacation when he got a call from Jackson, making sure he hadn’t been in the studio at the time.
Through the loss of the studio, Jackson said he began focusing on his other business, a vinyl record pressing plant called Blue Sprocket Pressing. This business is currently located at 1594 S. Main St., in the building that was once Mick or Mack grocery store.
Jackson said he also opened a home mastering suite – for finishing up recorded music. Additionally, Jackson said Blue Sprocket has resumed remote recording of concerts and events. Blue Sprocket also rents some equipment to other recording studios, Jackson said, in the two years since the explosion.
Receiving an outpouring of support, Jackson said, local musicians recorded an album in honor of the recording studio in the aftermath of the explosion and many took to crowdfunding efforts to help the business rebuild.
Jackson said he is gradually working on rebuilding a new take on a recording studio in the same space as the pressing plant.
“I’m hopeful that this place only continues to provide more and more for music in Harrisonburg,” Jackson said. “Something that will hopefully be an asset to musicians and creatives in and around Harrisonburg.”
Bowler, who’s dream has always been to own his own studio, he said, opened a studio within the Tuning Fork, a music instrument repair and lessons shop almost a year ago. Bowler said he was inspired by Blue Sprocket Studios in creating a comfortable environment for vocalists to record their music.
“[Blue Sprocket] was very casual. Recording is scary. If there’s not a comfortable vibe, it doesn’t work very well,” Bowler said.
Primarily focused on engineering sound for R&B and hip hop music, Bowler said the low lamplight and sprawling Persian rugs highlighting his space are a taste of the comfortable feeling of recording in Blue Sprocket Studios.
“I’ve always wanted to have my own studio and that’s always been the goal for me. I loved Blue Sprocket so much. That place was like a creative hub more than just a studio,” Bowler said.
Bowler said he worked with local artist Matthew Mozingo at Blue Sprocket Studios on Mozingo’s rap and hip-hop music leading up to the explosion and continues to work with the artist in his new space, which opened almost one year ago.
Mozingo also worked with Taylor Bess, an engineer and producer who worked at Blue Sprocket, on projects. Bess now freelances from In Your Ear Studios, in Richmond. Bess also worked on local group Spectator Bird’s latest album, “A Mind I Can Live In,” released in June.
“The studio thing happened and we both just went different directions and started studios,” Bowler said. “[It] was really cool to see the creativity continuing.”
