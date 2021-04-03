NEW MARKET — Even before Townes BBQ on North Congress Street in New Market opened at 11 a.m. Friday, the phone had been ringing for days.
The business — only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays — starts receiving phone calls and online orders days before from loyal customers making sure they have their chicken and ribs reserved for pickup.
By 11 a.m. a steady stream of customers lined up at Towns Homemade BBQ’s red shed, located across from Simple Tymes antique store.
Many of the customers, who quickly grew accustomed to the 70-degree weather last week, noted the brisk temperature Friday morning.
“You’re going to feel much better when these ribs touch your lips,” Dwight Townes told them as they picked up their orders.
Townes, 52, owns the business with his girlfriend, Donnetta Trawick, 45. Townes does the cooking; Trawick manages the business.
The couple first met at church, Greatest Freedom Ministries in Harrisonburg, and they both worked at the Pilgrim’s plant in Timberville.
Townes' journey to his BBQ business was a long one, filled with ups and downs.
Originally from Trenton, N.J., Townes’ mother was murdered when he was 6 years old. He was raised by his grandmother.
During his younger years, he got a job as a dishwasher at Westminster Choir College in Princeton. There he was able to be trained by the chef to cook.
He later attended the culinary arts program at Passaic County Community College. While he loved to cook, he was also a drug addict, battling heroin and cocaine use.
He eventually completed a 22-month Teen Challenge program in New Jersey and kicked his habits.
“God showed me that if I just put my best foot forward, things will happen for me,” Townes said. “I just kept fighting. I just kept fighting.”
Seven years ago he moved to Edinburg for a new life.
After meeting up with Trawick, the pair started an essential oils and body butter business, selling at the Broadway Farmers Market.
Last May, they eventually asked the farmers market if they could start cooking and selling chicken. After getting approval, the pair started with a small grill.
Trawick said people flocked to get it.
“I didn’t stop slowing down,” she said. “We had to buy a bigger grill.”
Brenda Dickenson, who stopped by the shop Friday, has been buying from Townes since his days at the farmers market.
“The food is great,” she said. “It’s locally made … everything is fresh. I love to support small businesses.”
With business booming, and winter coming, the couple searched for a brick-and-mortar store. They found their place in an abandoned ice cream shop along the New Market’s main strip in October.
He said a lot of people questioned why he would open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of people thought we were going to fail, but we’re growing,” Townes said. “God has shown if you do right by people, it will work out.”
The business now sells Jamaican jerk chicken, ribs, brisket, pulled pork, coco bread, macaroni salad and banana pudding.
“It’s just not about the food, it’s about the people,” Townes said, adding that he donates any leftover food to the homeless. “We love people.”
Denise Prunka, of New Market, has been a regular customer since the business opened.
“I’ve gotten everything and it’s all amazing,” she said.
Megan Kile, of Linville, has also been a regular customer since the beginning. She often picks up food orders for her husband’s work.
“They have the best barbecue and Jamaican jerk and they’re friendly,” she said.
Townes and Trawick had several catering gigs in the past few months, including a wedding. In addition to catering, the couple said they have plans to open a new shop in Harrisonburg in the near future.
“It’s going to happen,” Townes said.
