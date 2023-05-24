Eric Fitzgerald never planned on attending college, let alone becoming an educator.
Now, the Rockingham County Public Schools agriculture educator of nearly 40 years is retiring; after a satisfying career in hands-on learning and educational development.
Fitzgerald ended up deciding last-minute to attend college after two of his friends who were going to Virginia Tech for agriculture told him he should look into being a teacher.
After attending Blue Ridge Community College, he also made his way to Virginia Tech and earned a degree in agricultural education. Fitzgerald said he “just fell in love with teaching.”
Fitzgerald said when he started teaching agriculture production in Rockingham County, people started looking at water quality issues within the Chesapeake Bay. This, he said, piqued his interest and ended up molding his career in the years to come.
“I thought, ‘You know what? Maybe we could combine that into a class in agriculture," Fitzgerald said."And teach about best practices in agriculture to help protect water quality."
He did just that.
Fitzgerald began teaching conservation and sustainability in agricultural production and eventually connected with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. With that, he incorporated projects and field trips for students interested in the topic.
Fitzgerald’s impact is far-reaching, most often due to the field trips he took students on, exploring everything from marsh mucking to kayaking on the Chesapeake Bay.
An open spot on a field trip to the Chesapeake Bay of Fitzgerald’s inspired Codi Jo Wheelbarger, a current agriculture teacher at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School and a former student of Fitzgerald’s, to pursue agriculture education. Despite the terrible weather in a cabin on stilts in the middle of the bay, it was still fun because Fitzgerald “just has this charisma about him.”
“I just remember the last day we were there, the sun finally came out and there was this beautiful rainbow and I was sitting on top of the crow's nest of this house journaling — everyone was — watching this rainbow,” Wheelbarger said. “And it just like hit me like, I want to do this, I want to be an ag teacher. And from that moment on, I just kind of chased that dream.”
Carrie Gray, another former student of Fitzgerald’s, and the current career and technical education coordinator in Harrisonburg City Public Schools, first had Fitzgerald as an ecology teacher and said he’s famous for singing "Smokey the Bear," on field trip bus rides.
“He was just trying to make sure that everyone stayed engaged and everything, so it was a lot of fun,” Gray said.
After a brief sabbatical from RCPS, he returned to the county in 2004 to teach. His return led to a 30-day field trip with 16 students, floating in canoes and kayaks from around Elkton to Smith Island in the Chesapeake Bay — a total of 355 miles. Along the way, the group camped at farms and was shown the best farming management practices.
“We got to kind of tell the story of agriculture, and then also sustainable agriculture,” Fitzgerald said. “That was the highlight of my career was taking those kids on that trip.”
After visiting Smith Island, a small community of fewer than 300 people, Fitzgerald and his students learned that in the 1950s, a small group from Rockingham County would barbecue chicken for the island population. Fitzgerald said his students decided to revive the tradition and it’s been going on 23 years strong ever since.
“That's one of the things that I'm really, really, really, I guess proud to have — it's just a neat thing,” Fitzgerald said. “I love working with the kids. You hear so many bad things about kids, and I can just tell you it's not true. At least not in Rockingham County that’s not true.”
Fitzgerald has also served as the assistant director of the Massanutten Technical Center and has been the director of career and technical education for the county since 2013.
Gray, who will take over for Fitzgerald following his retirement, said she wouldn’t have pursued the field or gone into education without his encouragement.
“He's just always been very encouraging, and really good at seeing the potential in all of his students and all of his teachers,” Gray said. “So he's been a really great mentor throughout my career, both when I was a student, and also as a teacher working under him as a CTE director. I just credit him with kind of encouraging me at the right moments and helping form my career.”
Gray said following in Fitzgerald’s footsteps and supervising CTE in the county will be a big task.
“There’s such a legacy there of providing really good programs and opportunities for our students,” Gray said. “So I’m just excited to pick up and continue that legacy.”
Fitzgerald has been the CTE director the entire time Wheelbarger has been a teacher.
"He deserves every bit of relaxation because he has poured his heart and soul into Rockingham County for almost 40 years," Fitzgerald said.
Shifting from a former student to a colleague in the same field, Wheelbarger said Fitzgerald taught her to live in the moment and has been a great support and leader.
“He’s really taught me to … truly embrace everything, as far as the good and the bad or the stressful of teaching,” Wheelbarger said. “He was truly there for us and made everything fun and I just strive to be even an ounce of that as a teacher.”
RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl, who’s worked with Fitzgerald to develop agriculture education in Rockingham County, said Fitzgerald has a commitment to students and teachers that’s “unrivaled.”
“Whatever it is, Eric will put in the time and effort to make it fun, to make it valuable for the students. And he takes a lot away personally from that as well, he benefits too, but it's always about the kids first,” Scheikl said.
Fitzgerald’s passion for education and the agricultural industry, Wheelbarger said, is what makes him an amazing person and educator.
“He makes you love it — he's one of those kinds of teachers,” Wheelbarger said. “It may be the most boring subject in the world, but because he presents it in such a fun hands-on way, it makes you love it too."
His positive attitude has impacted both the division as a whole and beyond just the county, Gray said. Teachers in Harrisonburg have told her Fitzgerald was inspirational for their career as well, she said.
“I've never heard him say, ‘No, I, I don't think we can do that.’ It's always, ‘Hey, that's a great idea. Let's make it happen,’” Gray said. “That says something when people that just know of him and know of his leadership style and legacy — it's impactful to them without working directly with him.”
Fitzgerald said he’s satisfied with his career and is excited to be able to take time and spend more time with his family, although he will miss the relationships built with students and teachers. He said he’s hoping to stay connected through community service.
“I just want to make sure that I stay connected to the schools,” Fitzgerald said. “We're very blessed with the school system that we have, and I think the schools have a lot of really bright future.”
Wheelbarger said Fitzgerald truly embodies the Future Farmers of America motto, “learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve.”
“All 12 words he eats, sleeps and breathes it, but that last line of 'living to serve,' that's truly him,” Wheelbarger said. “He has done so much for hundreds and hundreds of students who are now parents of students coming through our programs …his impact is far-reaching.”
