An all-male ensemble of Baptist singers raised the roof at a local church Monday evening.
The Virginia Baptist Male Chorale performed “I Am: A Choral Interpretation from the Gospel of John,” a program of songs based on different lines attributed to Jesus Christ in the Bible.
Some of the roughly 25 members of the chorale came to Harrisonburg Baptist Church for the first stop on the ensemble’s fall tour.
Clad in dapper midnight black suits with crisp white shirts, the group currently has a majority of baritone and bass singers but creates a balanced, big sound with its members who all work as music directors of Baptist churches throughout Virginia.
“As primarily full-time church musicians, we share a lot of the same problems and possibilities,” said C. Michael Hawn, the chorale’s music director. “There’s exchanging of ideas. We’re collaborators.”
The energetic program was made up of seven songs, along with prayers from multiple members of the choir. The audience was invited to stand and sing for one of the numbers.
Hawn is distinguished professor emeritus at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. Having studied African music at one time in his career, the Monday evening concert included a medley of South African worship music, including “Siyahamba,” which means “We Are Marching.”
Made up of accomplished Baptist musicians from all over the state, the chorale incorporated a musical ensemble into some of the songs in the concert with a cello, a few pieces of brass, a piano and percussion.
It also performed “Hark! I Hear the Harps Eternal,” which has ties to Singers Glen as it was published there as part of the hymn book “Harmonia Sacra,” written by Joseph Funk.
“The choir’s been around a long time but I don’t think in anybody’s memory they’ve ever performed here,” said Gary Ritcher, director of music and worship at Harrisonburg Baptist Church who is a baritone in the Virginia Baptist Male Chorale.
The group will continue its brief tour in Roanoke, Ritcher said.
Returning to the stage after a pandemic hiatus, Hawn said singing in the group is an unpaid role that brings him “sheer joy.”
Harrisonburg Baptist Church has its own choir, which is slated to perform a Christmas Cantata on Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary, Ritcher said.
