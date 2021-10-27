STANLEY — Town and Page County officials gathered along the South Fork of the Shenandoah River on Friday to celebrate recent improvements at the Alma Boat Landing off of U.S. 340, just south of Stanley.
The first phase of upgrades, designed by the county's parks and recreation, include the excavation and clearing of land for new picnic areas and potential future campsites, as well as walking paths. Other improvements include a new boat ramp, additional parking and the placement of drainage stone and tiles.
“Really, the main purpose is just to continue to offer benefits to the residents here and people visiting here,” said Nina Fox, Page County's economic development and tourism director. “The picnic area now offers a place for people to sit and enjoy some of the natural beauty we have here in Page County while preserving that beauty for future generations.”
The $54,932 improvements were paid for through a project grant from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources using funds from a DuPont-Waynesboro Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement. The 2017 settlement required DuPont, which once operated a textile manufacturing plant in Waynesboro, to pay more than $42 million for restoration projects after the facility released mercury into the South River between 1929 and 1950. The mercury continues to affect fish and wildlife along the South River and South Fork Shenandoah River watershed, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Aimed at increasing angling along the South Fork of the Shenandoah, the Alma project was selected in part because of its popularity among both locals and visitors for fishing, wading and swimming and as a starting point for boat and float trips.
“Alma is probably one of the most used boat landings,” said Fox. “Alma to [the] White House [Bridge boat ramp just west of Luray] is one of the best float trips in Page County, so it's a popular spot, and it's easily accessible, whereas a lot of other boat landings are kind of off the beaten path or maybe not as well known or visible.”
Page County was awarded funding in May 2020 under the leadership of the county's former economic development and tourism coordinator Liz Lewis and had one year to complete the project. After taking the department's helm at the start of April, Fox oversaw the completion of the majority of the Alma Boat Landing's improvements by the end of that month — an achievement county officials touted Friday.
Eventually, county officials hope to expand the boat landing, in turn attracting new businesses.
“[The new improvements] open the door for a lot more development,” Fox said. “Another goal is that later down the road, if we continue with improvements, the project could become a future campsite that could serve as a revenue generator for the county and attract businesses.”
It's a goal shared by Stanley Town Manager Terry Pettit.
“All summer long when you go across the Alma Bridge, the parking lot is always full,” Pettit said.
Improvements to the boat landing not only help preserve the South Fork's beauty, Pettit continued, but draw more people to Page County.
“It's a plus, plus, plus for everybody,” he said.
