FISHERSVILLE — A new Amazon facility opened Wednesday, May 17, in Augusta County. A ribbon cutting and private tour of the facility celebrated its opening.
The 1-million-square-foot building will create 500 new jobs for Virgnia residents, stated General Manager of the Augusta location Irfaan Hafeez. As of right now, it is estimated that 25,000 packages will be at the facility every day and 5,000 of those packages will be shipped out every day with. Hafeez said that the facility will look for those numbers to reach 50,000 during peak season in December.
The new facility has partnered with JMU and other education institutions to create career growth and further students’ and the university’s potential, Hafeez mentioned.
“We’ve been working closely with Blue Ridge Community College to create an active two-way partnership to advance opportunities for our employees,” stated Holly Sullivan.
This will make Augusta a much more competitive place while also attracting new residents to the county, local administrators stated at the ribbon cutting.
“Since operations have been launched in Virginia, amazon has over 36,000 employees — about twice the seating capacity of Madison Square Garden — with that number continuing to grow,” announced Dean Fullerton along with the fact that the new building is ran on green energy using hydrogen power.
No drivers will actually be delivering out of the facility, but the packages will pass through 50-foot trucks and be sent to a sortation center and delivery hub. The center took 18 months (about 1 and a half years) to not only build but work with the county and organize, and the goal is to be full in December.
“We just started two and a half weeks ago, but there is plenty of room to run and grow and we are excited about that,” stated Hafeez.
From the turnout of the event, it seemed the community was excited as well.
This story ran in the Page News and Courier.
